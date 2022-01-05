Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telegram channel targeting Hindu women surfaces after 'Bulli Bai', minister says action taken
Telegram channel targeting Hindu women surfaces after 'Bulli Bai', minister says action taken

A particular channel on social media platform Telegram sharing abusive content about Hindu women has been flagged. IT minister said the channel has been blocked. 
Pages abusing Hindu women have surfaced on social media platforms. 
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Amid the Bulli Bai row, several channels on social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram allegedly targetting Hindu women have been brought to the notice of IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday. Talking about a particular channel on Telegram, the minister said the channel has already been taken down. A verified user complained against this particular Telegram channel which was created in June 2021 and has been targeting Hindu women, sharing their photos and abusing them. "Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action," the minister tweeted.

 

Uttarakhand girl arrested in Bulli Bai app case is a class 12 pass-out. She’s 18

The abusive pages come amid the ongoing Bulli Bai app case, in connection with which three people have been arrested so far, including two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said some more people could be involved in this matter. "The probe in the case is on and anyone involved in the crime directly or indirectly will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The Mumbai police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction’ on the app called `Bulli Bai', hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub. While there was no actual `auction' or `sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users. The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

