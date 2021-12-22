Telugu NRI comes up with new OTT platform

A US-based Telugu non-resident Indian has come up with a new digital Over-The-Top (OTT) platform to stream the choicest movies with audiences not requiring to subscribe to it and producers not requiring to sell their digital rights.

Kollu Ranjit, a Vijayawada-born and Boston-based technocrat, in collaboration with his childhood friend Venkat Yeleti from Hyderabad, is getting ready to launch this new OTT platform – Hit.movie, which will enable the audiences to watch the movies of their choice at the click of the mouse.

“It is a simple platform, whereon one can buy a ticket and watch a movie of his choice – on mobile or tablet or laptop or television or a home theatre. All that one has to have is an internet connection. One doesn’t have to subscribe to the platform, unlike in the case of other OTTs like Netflix, Amazon or Zee-5, wherein one has to take subscriptions monthly, half-yearly or annually,” Ranjit told HT.

He said it is essentially a producer-friendly OTT platform, as they don’t have to sell their digital rights, as they have been doing with other OTTs, “They don’t need to give up their ownership rights and there are no middlemen,” he said.

All that the producers have to do is upload the master files of their films on the site, after filling up the movie details, paying the listing fees, adding necessary Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. “After verifying the content, to ensure that it does not have any offensive content or porn, the film would be thrown open for streaming for the viewers within 72 hours,” he said.

Stating that Hit.movie itself would take up the digital marketing and publicity for the films uploaded on the site, Ranjit said the movie could be streamed in over 150 countries. “It is for the producers to decide whether he wants the film to be streamed across the world, or a select few countries or only the native country,” he said.

Ranjit said the ticket prices on this platform would be decided by the producers themselves. “The revenue is shared between the producers and the OTT on 70:30 basis. The producers will get real time audit log of all ticket sales with country-wise and date-wise breakup. We handle the tax payments and compliance on ticket sales in every country,” he said.

The producers can also opt for pre-booking feature of their films on Hit.movie platform, so that they could get part of their investments in advance before the films hit the screens.

Ranjit said the platform also promises content security, so that there would be no copyright issues. “We adopt a combination of active and futuristic measures like domain based restrictions, content security policies (CSP), signed URL’s, Digital Rights Management (DRM), country/location based restrictions, watermarking, File encryptions in transit and at rest,” he said.

The platform also promises to ensure high quality streaming of films – up to 4K HDR cinematic quality. “Hit.Movie works on all major browsers and apps are available for Google TV (Android TV), Apple TV, and Firestick,” he claimed.

Ranjit says his platform is ideally suitable for small budget films which do not find theatres for direct release. “Moreover, big OTT platforms do not buy these small budget films for screening but prefer mostly big films. At the same time, in overseas market, too, the Indian audiences do not find Indian movies of their choice on their local OTT platforms. We provide a platform for such producers and audiences,” he added.

