Temperatures to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in northwest, central India
india news

Temperatures to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in northwest, central India

Isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall was expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from Monday to Wednesday
IMD said dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius was expected across most parts of northwest and central India during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

IMD added that isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall was expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from Monday to Wednesday and in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under the influence of another western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall or snowfall was very likely in the Western Himalayan region from February 17 to 20.

IMD said that dry weather was likely in the rest of the country. It added that no significant change in minimum temperatures was likely in most parts of East India during the next 24 hours. IMD said that there will be a gradual rise in temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

