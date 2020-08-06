Temple marks the end of 500-year wait, says Yogi

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:02 IST

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the ground breaking ceremony, or bhoomi pujan, that marked the beginning of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on Wednesday has ended a 500-year-long wait and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paving the way for it through a democratic and constitutional process.

“A 500-year-long wait for this historical day has come to a culmination today because of Prime Minister Modi. The wishes of India’s 135 crore [1.35 billion] people and the Sanatan Dharma followers have been fulfilled,” said Adityanath in his address at the ceremony. He added the power of Indian democracy and the judiciary has shown the world how solutions to problems could be found through democratic and constitutional means.

The Supreme Court in November ended the decades-old dispute over the contested Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya by allowing the temple to be built there after years of litigation. The Babri Mosque at the site, which Hindus believe is the birthplace of Lord Ram, was built in 1528 and demolished in 1992.

Adityanath said Modi’s foresight and wisdom paved the way for a peaceful resolution of the issue. “In this 500-year-long struggle, many brave men and women laid down their lives. The struggle went on for this goal [of temple building]. Prime Minister Modi showed that the resolution of the problem through peaceful means was possible. We could fulfill the dream of Ram temple because we abided by the constitution.”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called the ceremony the beginning of a new India. “Our country believes in Vasudev Kutubhkam that is the world is one family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India,” he said in his address to the gathering. “There is a wave of joy in the country now...”

Bhagwat referred to late former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras and said the latter told him around 30 years of hard work was required for the temple’s construction. “The Ram temple construction is not like the construction of any other temple.”

Bhagwat recalled the sacrifices of people such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) patriarch L K Advani for the cause. “So many people sacrificed [for the cause but] they could not be here physically [for the ceremony]. There are some who could not come here. Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should have come but could not because of the situation [Covid-19],” he added.

Advani was the face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and is an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. On Tuesday, Advani said he feels humbled that during the movement, destiny made him perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath (Gujarat) to Ayodhya for the temple construction.

Bhagwat also remembered late Vishva Hindu Parishad president Ashok Singhal and late Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans Das for their roles in the movement.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the temple construction, spoke about its early completion. “The wishes of Ram bhakts [devotees] living across the globe have been fulfilled with the Shree Ganesha [beginning] of the construction.”

Champat Rai, the Trust’s general secretary, presided over the function.