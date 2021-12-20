Belagavi remains tense, K’taka CM says will not put up with insult of patriots

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday reiterated that vandals would be dealt with sternly even as tensions remain high in Belagavi, about 505 kms from Bengaluru, after bouts of arson and defacing of statues over what appears to be reviving of the Kannada-Marathi language and border row between two of India’s most industrialised states.

“Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals would be dealt with sternly. Already 27 persons in Belagavi and 3 in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna,” Bommai said.

The statements come after some protesters went on the rampage in Belagavi on Friday night, leading to clashes with the police.

Prohibitory orders are in place in Belagavi after members of what is believed to be a pro-Marathi group defaced the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, a celebrated figure and general of Rani Chennamma of Kittur, who had taken on the British East India Company in 1824 over attempts to take control of her kingdom under the doctrine of lapse.

Rayanna is also a figurehead of the influential Kuruba community in Karnataka, which counts former chief minister Siddaramaiah and incumbent cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa as its members.

“Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna are great patriots. They should be respected,” Bommai said.

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers Chatrapati Shivaji as a symbol of its nationalistic politics, the king is considered a Marathi and an invader in Karnataka, which may have led to the defacing of his statue in Bengaluru.

“Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite people. The incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours,” Bommai said.

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is also underway in Belagavi and will continue at least till December 24, adding to tensions.

Pro-Kannada groups had blackened the face of Deepal Dalwi, the president of the separatist Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES), on December 13 at the start of the winter session as a show of strength and protest against holding the legislature session in a region which the Samithi considers should rightly be a part of Maharashtra.

Several areas of erstwhile Mumbai-Karnataka, now renamed as Kittur Karnataka, are part of the regions that were included into the southern state in the 1956 reorganisation of states.

While Karnataka celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, the MES observes it a black day as they claim to have been forcibly separated from their parent state 66 years ago during the reorganisation exercise.

In 2012, the state government inaugurated in Belagavi the Suvarana Vidhana Soudha, a replica of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where it holds the winter session of the state legislature to further thwart any claims of territory by the neighbouring state. However, the region still has Marathi-speaking residents, who continue to raise the inclusion of Belagavi and surrounding regions into Maharashtra and often clash with pro-Kannada organisations in the border district.

Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s minister for home, said all precautions have been taken in Belagavi to prevent any untoward incidents in the district. He said the home department was in constant touch with the police over the incidents in Belagavi and Bengaluru.

“Have asked for all necessary actions to be taken to maintain peace and order,” Jnanendra said.

