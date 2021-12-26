Tenures of Karnataka CMs marred by uncertainty

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) overdrive to dispel any speculation on leadership change in Karnataka has been more counterintuitive as news of an imminent replacement of Basavaraj Bommai gathers steam, largely on account of its own doing.

Leaders dismissing any change of chief minister “on camera” are also often the ones speaking “off the record” on an imminent change that shows that growing divide within the saffron outfit in Karnataka.

“This news (about Bommai’s exit) is a figment of imagination. I feel this is a conspiracy to create confusion, problems in the state politics and to defame the BJP government,” Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state BJP president, told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Though it remains to be seen if the BJP will indeed make a gamble and replace Bommai before the 2023 assembly elections, a closer look at the state’s political history throws some insight into the uncertain reign of chief ministers since the formation of Karnataka in 1956.

Between 1956 and today, there have been a total of 21 chief ministers who have occupied the post in 29 terms over 63 years (excluding around 26 months of president’s rule), making it an average of 3 years per person or just around 1000 days in office.

Only three chief ministers – S Nijalingappa, D Devaraj Urs and Siddaramaiah – have completed a full term in office, though the likes of Ramkrishna Hegde have completed over five years in office in three consecutive terms.

SM Krishna may well have been on this list, but he had decided to go in for early elections, after which the Congress came up short and had to depend on the JD(S) to form the government in 2004. Dharam Singh was named the chief minister then.

Senior BJP leader and a record four-term chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, has had one stint for two days and another lasting just one week.

Jagdambika Pal, who became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a day after the 1998 elections, holds the record for the shortest term in office across India. Pawan Kumar Chamling, who governed the state of Sikkim for five terms, is the longest-serving chief minister with over 24 years of any Indian state after Independence.

“This is the reality of coalition politics in Karnataka,” Dr Vinod MJ, political analyst and faculty at Christ (Deemed to be University) said.

“How coalitions have evolved in Karnataka and the instability surrounding these coalitions is also a reflection of weak leadership also,” he added.

Though there have been stalwart leaders in Karnataka, few have managed to keep a complete hold on their respective parties.

The Congress dominance in Karnataka was challenged when Hegde formed the first non-Congress government in the state in 1983. This came about soon after when Urs challenged Indira Gandhi and carved out a faction from Congress.

One analyst pointed out that a long reign in the state is almost inversely proportional to the strength of the party’s central leadership in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah completed his full term in office when Congress across the country was waning.

The BJP has been no different, despite the heavily centralised decision-making culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who were forced to make difficult and reluctant choices like in the case of Yediyurappa to not upset the caste balance, analysts said.

“Bommai is neither an asset nor a liability to the party,” said one Bengaluru-based analyst, requesting not to be named. The analyst added that this made him easily dispensable.

Though Bommai is not originally from the BJP, the leader has made almost every attempt to fit into the plans of the saffron outfit, including proposing and implementing contentious laws like anti-cattle slaughter, anti-conversion, special marriages act (love jihad) and anti-CAA measures.

But the recent allegations of corruption, including the Bitcoin scandal, commission scam, poor electoral performances and mismanagement has put the BJP in a fix whether it must continue with Bommai or make changes before more damage is done.

Yediyurappa continues to be a cause for concern as the 78-year-old was forced to step down from the top chair, making the BJP wary of any inkling to bring down the saffron outfit in the state as he did in 2013.

For the BJP, Karnataka is a beacon of hope as it is the only state in the south where the party has any real presence and considers it a gateway to the south.

The focus, however, remains on Bommai.