Terror incidents in Kashmir declined since abrogation of Article 370: Centre

Since the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, terror-related incidents in the union territory have dropped from 255 in 2019 to 206 this year, the home ministry told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rattan Lal Kataria, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said, “The security in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019 and there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents. Security grid has been further strengthened and infiltration of terrorists from across the border has also come down significantly.”

Citing data, Rai also said that in 2018, well before the abrogation of Article 370, there were 417 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The number fell by almost 50% in 2021.

On August 5, 2019, the Parliament voted to scrap Articles 370 and 35(A) in Jammu and Kashmir, which was followed by the Centre implementing several development schemes in the union territory.

Rai highlighted some of the development schemes, saying, “The progress of projects being implemented in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the prime minister’s development package 2015 has been accelerated. A total of 53 projects pertaining to 15 ministries are being implemented at a cost of ₹58,477 crore in various sectors, such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development etc.”

He said 21 of the 53 projects were either complete or are on the verge of being completed.

The minister also pointed to a business revival package of ₹28,400 crore and the recent launch of international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah among various development schemes rolled out by the Centre.