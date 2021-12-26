Terrorist linked to murder of cop shot dead in Anantnag

Srinagar

A suspected terrorist involved in the murder of a police officer last week was gunned down by security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

The deceased man, a member of the terror organisation Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), was identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora in Anantnag, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He had recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in killing of martyr, assistant sub-inspector Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at police station Bijbehara,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir.

Unidentified men had on Wednesday evening shot at Ashraf, who succumbed to his injuries.

In the past three days, security forces have killed six suspected terrorists in south Kashmir, including four on Saturday in two separate gunfights.

On Sunday’s shooting, a police spokesperson said security forces received information regarding the presence of a terrorist in Kalan Sirgufwara village of Anantnag on Saturday evening, following which a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces.

The terrorist was given ample opportunity to surrender, the spokesperson said. “However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead, fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party.In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Faheem Bhat,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law.

“Pertinently, in the last 48 hours, joint teams of police and security forces neutralized six terrorists in four successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama district on Sunday evening, PTI reported. The attack took place at Pulwama’s main square, said the report, adding that terrorists hurled a grenade at a police team.

WITH PTI INPUTS