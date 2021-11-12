Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Terrorist plotting suicide attack killed in Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police
india news

Terrorist plotting suicide attack killed in Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police

The police identified the terrorist as Amir Riyaz, saying he was a relative of an accused in the 2019 suicide attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A member of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, with face covered, arrives for an inspection at a market in Srinagar on Thursday. (AP)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 10:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A terrorist allegedly planning a suicide attack was killed in Srinagar on Thursday night, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Friday amid a spike in violence and heightened counter-insurgency operations in the region following a spate of targeted attacks on civilians.

In a tweet quoting inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar, the police identified the terrorist as Amir Riyaz. It added he was a relative of an accused in the February 2019 suicide attack that left 40 paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead in Pulwama and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. The police said Riyaz was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind.

Also Read: J&K govt keen to ensure ‘vibrant’ winter tourism season in Kashmir: Chief secretary

Riyaz was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Srinagar’s Bemina area on Thursday. An AK 47 rifle was recovered from the gunbattle scene.

A high alert was sounded in Srinagar after back-to-back targeted attacks on civilians that left 11 people dead last month. A police constable and a salesman were killed last week in separate attacks.

RELATED STORIES

Two terrorists, Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat, were killed in a separate shootout at Chawalgam in the Kulgam district on Thursday. Police said Molvi was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting terrorists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Depression dissipated over Tamil Nadu, fresh system forming in Andaman sea

Goa minister says his wife will ‘most certainly’ contest state polls from Siolim

Will Modi govt tell truth, asks Cong after Bipin Rawat, MEA ‘differ’ on China

SP Vijay Dhull transferred in aftermath of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP