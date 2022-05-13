Terrorists gun down cop near his residence

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said, marking the sixth killing of a police officer in Kashmirthis year.

According to the police, SPO Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot at outside his house in Gudoora village early on Friday, and was rushed to the Army’s 92 base hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours. A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

Last week, terrorists gunned down constable Ghulam Hassan Dar while he was on the way to the police control room in Srinagar, where he was posted as a driver.

In February, a police inspector Sheikh Firdous was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Batamaloo Srinagar.

In January, terrorists shot at ASI Shabir Ahmad while he was coming back from a mosque at Amishijipora Shopian; and police officer Ali Mohammad Ganai was gunned down in South Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbhera later that month.