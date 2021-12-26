Terrorists hurl grenade at police post in J&K's Pulwama, two cops hurt: Report

Two policemen were reportedly injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The incident happened near a post office in Pulwama district, an ANI input said.

The police control room in Pulwama confirmed the attack, but said they are yet to get more information on the same.

Further details awaited.

(This is a developing story)

