Terrorists hurl grenade at police post in J&K's Pulwama, two cops hurt: Report

The incident reportedly happened near a post office in Pulwama district.
Representational image.(HT Print)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two policemen were reportedly injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The incident happened near a post office in Pulwama district, an ANI input said.

The police control room in Pulwama confirmed the attack, but said they are yet to get more information on the same.

Further details awaited.

(This is a developing story)

terror attack
