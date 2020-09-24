e-paper
Terrorists kill BDC chairman in Kashmir

Terrorists kill BDC chairman in Kashmir

Singh later succumbed to his injuries. “Singh left his two PSOs at Khag police station and left ancestral home alone,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Since June five BJP leaders including two sarpanches have been killed in different parts of Kashmir.
Since June five BJP leaders including two sarpanches have been killed in different parts of Kashmir.
         

Suspected terrorists killed a Block Development Council chairman at Khag in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday evening. Officials said that unidentified gunmen attacked Bupinder Singh at a time when he was not accompanied by his personnel security officers (PSO’s).

Singh later succumbed to his injuries. “Singh left his two PSOs at Khag police station and left ancestral home alone,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Condemning the killing, BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “Singh was an independent chairman and was killed at Khag. Our party condemns the killing.” Since June five BJP leaders including two sarpanches have been killed in different parts of Kashmir.

