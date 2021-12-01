Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Terror-related incidents down in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, says govt

Union minister Nityanand Rai said that from August 05, 2019 to November 22, 2021 (841 days since the abrogation), 496 terror-related incidents have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir. This is down from 843 such incidents reported in a same span of time before the abrogation.
A policeman on guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.(AFP File Photo)
The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the number of terror-related incidents have come down in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. The reply was given by Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai.

"The overall statistics shows that there has been decline in terrorist attacks on civilians and army in Jammu and Kashmir," Rai said.

The minister said that from August 05, 2019 to November 22, 2021 (841 days since the abrogation), 496 terror-related incidents have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir. This is down from 843 such incidents reported in a same span of time before the abrogation.

He also said that between April 16, 2017 and August 04, 2019, 86 civilians and 78 army personnel were killed in terror-related incidents.

In response to a separate question, Rai said during the last 12 months from December 2020 to November 2021 (up to November 26), 14 terrorists have been apprehended and 165 terrorists have been killed.

The minister said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that 40 civilians have been killed and 72 injured in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-related incidents till November 15 this year.

Rai also informed about the steps taken by the government to protect civilians from anti-terror operations. These include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers/supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces and legal action in cases of terror funding.

