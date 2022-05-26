On Texas mass shooting, Chidambaram: US laws 'too loose, India too needs review'

The latest horrific mass shooting incident in the United States has yet again led to calls for gun control and even US president Joe Biden has admitted that “these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world”. On Thursday, Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram also said that India needs to review laws linked to (the) possession of fire-arms. “There are no words to condemn the horrific killing of 19 4th standard children in a school in Texas. The whole world is in mourning with the American people and the bereaved families (sic),” the former finance minister said.

“One way is to impose severe gun controls and severely restrict who can buy or own a weapon. American laws are too loose and too lenient in this regard. India too needs to review and tighten laws relating to acquisition and possession of fire-arms,” he added.

“As hate speech and hate killings thrive, we must use all avenues to stop this madness from overwhelming the whole world,” he added.

There are no words to condemn the horrific killing of 19 4th standard children in a school in Texas. The whole world is in mourning with the American people and the bereaved families — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 26, 2022

According to a BBC report, about 600 students - aged 7-10 - were arriving at the Robb elementary school in Texas on Tuesday morning local time, just hours before the horror unfolded.

At around 11:30 am local time, an 18-year-old targeted the school children soon after shooting at his grandmother. He has been described as a loner from a “fraught home life”.

At least 20 were killed - including two teachers - in one of the most horrific shootings in the country this year. Salvador Ramos - the accused - had announced his motives on social media.

Scenes of scared children hugging parents, clothes soaked in blood, were among the most heart-wrenching visuals emerging from the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Joe Biden asked: “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Where in God's name is our backbone to have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby? It is time to turn this pain into action.”

