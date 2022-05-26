Textbook row grows as BJP blames Oppn of ‘politicising’ issue

A day after noted Dalit writer and activist Devnoor Mahadeva withdrew earlier consent given to the Karnataka education department to use portions of his writing in school textbooks in protest against the alleged “saffronisation” of education in the state education minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday said that he will try to meet Mahadeva.

“I have seen it ( the letter written by Mahadev). He is a big writer who has contributed to several struggles and changes in the country. I am not big enough to talk about him,”Nagesh said.

“I will meet him to discuss the issue,” he said

He blamed the Congress party, the principal opposition in Karnataka, for politicising the textbook issue and misinforming people against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“It has been six months since the textbook revision committee was set up and these books were printed. He has made these statements now. Because of the politics played by Congress, he must have felt pained. I will try to speak to him,” he added.

The writer had withdrawn his consent allowing his works to be used in the Class 10 school textbooks. Previously, the Congress and a few activists had accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of excluding works on eminent historical personalities like Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru, P Lankesh, Sara Abubakr and others and replacing them with right-wing thinkers like KB Hedgewar.

The BJP has defended its position and said that some of the chapters have been moved from one subject to another but there has been no exclusion of personalities like Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru or Kuvempu.

There was a consultation meeting in connection with the textbook row in Bengaluru and protests were reported across other parts of Karnataka against chairperson of the textbook revision committee Rohit Chakratheertha for the changes made in the textbooks.

“They (BJP) are bringing their political ideology to these (textbooks). They are removing the history and creating their own. No one can change history and whatever they are doing now will only remain for a short period,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Congress in Karnataka said.

HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader said that the BJP was trying to pollute the education sector by introducing their hidden agenda to school students.

“They (Congress) can add the letter written by (former PM Jawaharlal) Nehru to his daughter, Indira Gandhi. Karl Marx is not from this country and doesn’t know the culture or smell of this land but what he said can be read in these textbooks but the words of Hedgewar are being looked down upon. This is not saffronaisation but Indianisation,” CT Ravi, the national general secretary of the BJP and legislator from Chikmagaluru said.

He added that people who are objecting to this are those who have not come out the “slavery mindset” as they are yet to come out of the period of rule under the Mughals and the British.

