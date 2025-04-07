Menu Explore
T'gana govt approaches HC for action against AI-generated 'fake' content in 400 acre land issue

PTI |
Apr 07, 2025 04:12 PM IST

T'gana govt approaches HC for action against AI-generated 'fake' content in 400 acre land issue

Hyderabad, The Telangana government on Monday moved a petition in the High Court seeking action against AI-generated content allegedly used to spread false narratives in the issue of 400 acre land at Kancha Gachibowli here. The petition was moved after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took serious note of the alleged false narratives that have been hampering the government's move to develop IT infrastructure in the 400-acre land parcel, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad . He had on April 5 directed the officials to approach courts for a probe into the creation of "misleading" AI content with regards to the alleged encroachment of UoH lands. The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. The agitating students claim that the 400 acres belong to the varsity, while the state government asserts that the land belongs to it.

T'gana govt approaches HC for action against AI-generated 'fake' content in 400 acre land issue
T'gana govt approaches HC for action against AI-generated 'fake' content in 400 acre land issue

The CM on April 5 directed officials to strengthen the Cyber Crime Department to prevent misleading content, including with regard to 400 acre land adjacent to University of Hyderabad.

The CMO had said senior police officials informed Reddy that fake audio clips were allegedly created with sounds of peacocks crying, and fabricated photos and videos showed deer being injured and running from bulldozers at the site.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan on Sunday held a meeting here with the university students and civil society groups , in a bid to address the issue.

The UoH Students Union had urged Natarajan to take steps to allow the Union, along with expert faculty and researchers to undertake damage assessment surveys and gather biodiversity data at the land in Kancha Gachibowli.

In a memorandum submitted to Natarajan, the Union demanded withdrawal of all the charges on students who have been named in various FIRs across police stations in Telangana, UoHSU president Umesh Ambedkar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
