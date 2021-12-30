T’gana high court admits PIL against liquor order

The Telangana high court on Wednesday admitted a public interest litigation petition questioning the state government’s decision to extend timings for supply of liquor by retail wine shops, bars, pubs and event-license holders on the eve of New Year.

At present, retail shops, bars and pubs in the state are allowed to supply liquor till 10 pm, except in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, where they are allowed to run till 11 pm.

However, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday night issued orders according permission to the prohibition and excise department authorities to allow bars, pubs, event-permit holders and resorts being run by the Telangana tourism development corporation to serve liquor up to 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Similarly, retail wine shops would be allowed to remain open up to midnight of December 31 for New Year celebrations, subject to observance of standard operating procedures (SOP) for Covid-19, the chief secretary said in the orders.

The government’s decision comes at a time when several states across the country are imposing night curfews on the directions of the Central government in the wake of rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Last week, the Telangana high court directed the government to impose stringent restrictions on celebrations for Christmas, New Year and Sankranti.

On Wednesday, while admitting the PIL filed by advocate Ch Prabhakar, the high court sought to know the reasons for the state extending timings. It posted the case to Thursday for hearing the arguments of the state government.

The petitioner argued that the state government, instead of complying with the orders of the high court issued last week, was not following the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Prevention Act, 1897 and the Provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, by extending the timings. This will lead to a huge congregation of the people on New Year Day eve, he pointed out.

An official of the state excise department said on condition of anonymity that the state government had earned ₹2,886 crore through liquor sales till December 28 and was expected to earn another ₹700 crore in the next three days by relaxing the timings.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy criticised the state government saying it was prioritising revenue over lives. “Other states are imposing night curfews to control Covid cases.. But @TelanganaCMO permits bars to serve liquor till 1 am and wine shops to be open till 12 midnight. Revenue is priority over lives…??” he tweeted.

