T’gana unveils integrated development model

The Telangana government has come out with an integrated development model by dividing the state into three regions with Hyderabad metropolitan region as a core region, surrounded by a peri-urban region and then by the rest of Telangana. Revanth Reddy (PTI)

The new growth model has been incorporated as part of the Telangana Rising Vision-2047 document, aimed at ensuring every citizen, regardless of geography, has access to economic opportunity and a choice of living environments.

“The strategy emphasizes infrastructure-driven access to an extensive spatial distribution of economic nodes across the state — ensuring that no region remains disconnected from growth. It projects the state as a model for integrated development, addressing the challenges of rural-urban continuum by 2047,” the document, which was seen by HT, said.

Unveiling the plan, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy told reporters on Sunday night that the state would be divided into three economic models – the region within the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) would be developed into Core Urban Region Economy (CURE); the region between ORR and the upcoming 360-km Regional Ring Road would be developed as Peri-Urban Regional Economy (PURE) and the third region between RRR and up to the Telangana borders would be promoted as RARE (Rural Agriculture Regional Economy).

Revanth Reddy said the CURE, which comprises the Hyderabad metropolitan region, would be converted into a hub of the services sector. “The Musi rejuvenation project and metro rail expansion are also part of the development of the core urban region,” he said.

According to the document, old industrial estates in the middle of high-density residential areas would be relocated out of the core city. Slum areas would be replanned for higher intensities of mixed-use development. “The government would also plan a 400-year-old historic core and precincts of Hyderabad city would be developed to get recognition to Hyderabad as UNESCO world heritage city,” it said.

Apart from rejuvenating Musi and other nearly hundred lakes, the government would also focus on mitigating flood and heat risk and strive to achieve a 70% public transport mode share by deeply integrating metro, bus, and paratransit modes in CURE areas,” the document said.

Similarly, the PURE region covers about 9,188 sq. km. area of five major reservoirs, 2000+ lakes, 295 forest blocks, 400 sq. km. bio-conservation zone and 10 highways as radials connecting the ORR and proposed RRR (the two ring roads).

“The PURE region has a strong advanced ecosystem of IT/ITeS, aerospace & defence, pharma, engineering, chemicals sectors. It will encompass Bharat Future City, greenfield highway bullet train and highway connectivity from Telangana to Machllipatnam, the port city of Andhra Pradesh,” the document said.

The chief minister said the third region – RARE would promote agriculture and involve farmers as active partners in the economic development of the state. This region would also have airports in Warangal, Adilabad, Kothagudem and Ramagundam. “The highways, port and airports connectivity will play a vital role in attracting huge investments and boosting the state economy at the fast pace,” he said.