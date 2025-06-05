Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray on Thursday said alliances do not happen by talking in the media and asserted that Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray should talk to each other for any possibility of a tie-up. Thackeray cousins should talk to each other: Amit Thackeray on possibility of alliance

Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways. While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

"Two brothers should speak. We talking on this issue will not make any difference. I don't have any issue with the two brothers coming together, but I have seen this in 2014, 2017 ," Amit Thackeray, the son of Raj Thackeray, told reporters.

"Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Raj Thackeray extended support to Uddhav Thackeray when he was the CM. If he wishes, he can make a call. Alliances do not happen while talking in the media. They have each other's mobile numbers, they can talk to each other," he said.

The remarks of Amit Thackeray, who faced defeat in his electoral debut during the state polls last year, come after Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra, then "we will also take them along."

Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray, said his party's intentions are very clear on this.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Amit Thackeray said, "The one who speaks in the morning....whom are you fooling?"

On Thursday, Raut told reporters that his party leaders are very positive about the alliance between the Sena and the MNS.

"Our thoughts are pure and clear. We can make any sacrifice in the interest of Maharashtra," Raut said.

MNS leader Prakash Mahajan on Wednesday said if the Shiv Sena is really serious about an alliance between the two parties, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and meet Raj Thackeray. A leader of "appropriate" stature in the Shiv Sena , headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, should go to MNS president Raj Thackeray for discussions on a possible tie-up, Mahajan asserted on Wednesday. If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary, he maintained. "If an alliance really has to happen, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes . There is a common feeling among Marathi people to come together," he said. Mahajan said there was no harm in this experiment of the politically estranged Thackeray cousins coming together. "We had tried this experiment in 2014 and 2017. If they are serious, then there is no issue in taking the lead," he said.

