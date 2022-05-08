Thane: 5 of sarpanch family drowned in village quarry while washing clothes

DOMBIVLI: Five, including two women, aged 30 and 55 and three teenagers aged 13-15 years, from the family of a village sarpanch in Deslepada village of Dombivli, Thane district, drowned in a quarry filled with water on Saturday evening, officials said.

The five members of sarpanch Suresh Gaikwad’s Family had gone to wash clothes in the quarry in the afternoon. In the evening a villager saw the body of a woman floating on water and alerted the fire brigade and local police. They recovered all five bodies by night.

The deceased were identified as Apeksha Gaikwad, 30, Meera Gaikwad, 55, Mayuresh Gaikwad, 15, Moksh Gaikwad, 13, and Nilesh Gaikwad.

Assistant police commissioner of Dombivli area, J More said, “We got a call from residents around 6.30pm after which we called a rescue team and a fire brigade team. One body was floating, others were assumed to be inside so the rescue team entered the water and recovered the bodies of all five of them by 9.30 pm.”

“They all belonged to the same family. The two women are the wife and daughter-in-law of sarpanch Suresh Gaikwad and three teenagers are his grandsons. They left home to wash clothes in the water of the quarry,” he added.

The commissioner said How they all entered the water is a mystery but the police assume that they might have jumped to the water to save any one of them, who drowned first.

“We have registered an accidental death report in the matter. A Detailed investigation is going on, bodies have been sent for the postmortem,” the commissioner said.