‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:40 IST

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni called it quits on Saturday and announced his retirement from international cricket, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

In a virtual standing ovation, leaders from across political spectrum united to bid adieu to one of India’s finest players and took to Twitter to thank him for the magic woven in the history of Indian cricket.

Union home minister Amit Shah joined millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank MS Dhoni and said that under the cricket legend’s captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats.

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours.



World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

Union minister Smriti Irani thanked Dhoni in a tweet.

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Dhoni for giving Indians countless opportunities to be proud.

विश्व में एकमात्र ऐसा कैप्टन जिसने भारत को क्रिकेट के हर फॉर्मेट में नम्बर-1 बनाया। हम भारतवासियों को गर्व के अनगिनत मौके देने के लिए शुक्रिया कैप्टन @msdhoni। क्रिकेट के मैदान पर आपकी सफलता युवाओं के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणादायी रहेगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2020

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to react to the news of Dhoni’s retirement and said, “Who would want Mahendra Singh Dhoni to retire from international cricket? We just wanted to see Captain Cool playing even more. But once Captain Cool has decided, good luck in life!

कौन चाहेगा कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी संन्यास लें? हम तो अभी कैप्टन कूल को खेलते हुए और भी कमाल करते देखना चाहते थे। लेकिन जब कैप्टन कूल ने फैसला कर ही लिया, तो जीवन में और ऊंचाइयों तक जाने की शुभकामनाएं! — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 15, 2020

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called Dhoni India’s finest wicketkeeper-batsman and a transformative captain who left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era.