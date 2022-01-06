The growing rift between the BJP and its Matua leaders

Kolkata: In the latest sign of problems within the BJP in West Bengal, the Union minister of state for ports, shipping, and waterways Shantanu Thakur quit the WhatsApp groups of the party’s state units earlier this week. This comes days after at least five other BJP legislators from the districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia quit the party’s WhatsApp group for its legislators. The included Asok Kirtania, BJP MLA from Bongaon North, Subrata Thakur from Gaighata, Asim Sarkar from Haringhata, Ambica Roy from Kalyani and Mukutmoni Adhikari from Ranaghat South.

There is one commonality between these six names. They are all Matuas, a scheduled caste group that the BJP had assiduously wooed before the assembly election, with an influence, in differing degrees, across at least seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

While the Union minister revealed little, he made it clear that there was a sense of grievance that led to his leaving the Whatsapp group. “I thought I had become redundant and therefore I left. I will not say anything now. I will act when time is right,” Shantanu Thakur said.

On Tuesday, Thakur held a closed-door meeting with four of the BJP legislators that had quit the party’s groups at the Matua Thakurbari at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas. Emerging from the meeting, legislators said that they wanted to raise some demands for the community. “Shantanu Thakur is not doing anything which will bring misfortune for the BJP. If the party doesn’t understand us then Thakur will do whatever is best,” said Asim Sarkar.

Mukotmoni Adhikari laid down some demands, emerging out of the same meeting. “The party will have to change the presidents of the Bongaon organizational district and the Nadia (south) organizational district and the observer of the Nabadwip zone. Also, the appointments of vice president and secretary to the state committee will have to be made after consulting Shantanu Thakur,” said Adhikari.

At least two party leaders, who didn’t want to be named, said that the Matua community was not happy with the BJP’s recent decisions as there were no Matua representatives in the state committee which underwent a rejig in December 2021. “Whatever we have done is for the good of the BJP and to consolidate the vote bank,” said Ashok Kirtania, BJP MLA of Bongaon north.

While a section of the party’s leadership tried to downplay the incident, another section said that such differences within the party should be solved to retain leaders like Thakur. “Everything is fine. There are minor internal problems which would be solved within the party” said Sukanta Majumdar, president of the party’s unit in the state.

Jaiprakash Majumdar, former vice president of the BJP’s state unit who was removed in the December reshuffle however said, “Thakur is an important leader. He is not only an MP but a Union minister. He helped the party to wrest at least six assembly seats in areas where Matuas dominate. If he is feeling this way, it is unfortunate. The state leadership should step in and solve any problems”.

The significance of the Matuas

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have outdone each other to bring the Matuas into their fold. In 2019, the BJP managed to get a foothold in the TMC bastion 24 North Parganas, where a large number of Matuas stay, with the promise of legislation to protect their citizenship status. The Matua-Namasudras, who are migrants from Bangladesh, have been the most vocal supporters of the CAA.

The political orientation of the community is largely influenced by the Thakur family as the sect was founded by Harichand Thakur. It was more than a decade ago that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had first reached out to the community. While in 2011 she had inducted Manjul Krishna Thakur in her minister, in 2014 his elder brother Kapil Krishna Thakur was elected to the Lok Sabha as a TMC candidate.

When Kapil Krishna Thakur died a family feud started. While Manjul Krishna Thakur wanted his son to be the MP from Bongaon, the TMC instead chose Mamata Bala Thakur, widow of Kapil Krishna Thakur. Manjul Krishna resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet and his son got a BJP ticket from Bongaon. But Mamata Thakur won the bye-election in 2015. It was then that Shantanu Thakur began conversations with the BJP and got a ticket in 2019. He won the Parliament elections from Bongaon.

“The state BJP leaders think that the Matua vote bank and Shantanu Thakur is not necessary. I have had this feeling for quite some time,” Shantanu Thakur said.

West Bengal has India’s second-highest SC population after Uttar Pradesh. The SCs comprise 23.51% of the state’s population. While the Koch-Rajbanshi community of north Bengal is the largest scheduled caste group in the state, Matuas form the second-largest SC community. The Matua population is estimated at 50 million.

"BJP has done little for the upliftment of the Matuas. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah came to Thakurbari. But they gave nothing to the community," said Mamata Thakur, who heads the pro-TMC faction of the All India Matu Mahasangha.

Shantanu Thakur is the ‘Sanghadhipati’ of the All India Matua Mahasangha, an influential Matua community body. This is, however, not the first time the Thakur has expressed his displeasure with the party. Earlier he had spoken out multiple times over the delay in implementation of the CAA. In 2021 then, he was given a ministerial berth during the last cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TMC outreach

The quest to control the Matua vote, however, largely hinges on the issue of identity and rights. While the BJP is keen to ensure that the discourse stays on the issue of the Matuas being neglected till the CAA came to their rescue, the TMC has always questioned how those who already have election cards be sold the idea of an identity they already have.

The TMC too has also been on an overdrive to appease the community’s voters. Ahead of the 2019 elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced an allocation of ₹10 crore for the Matua development board and university.

The TMC has grabbed the opportunity to take a dig at the BJP saying that the party was trying to ‘shelve the Matuas.’ “The BJP is now trying to shelve the Matua and Shantanu Thakur and Subrata Thakur have understood this. If they think that they want to be a part of the development initiatives of Mamata Banerjee, we would welcome them,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, state minister and TMC leader.