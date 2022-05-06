“The journey from 92 to 22,” tweets MP CM Shivraj Singh’s wife on wedding anniversary with a 30-year-old pic

A three-decade old picture of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna was shared on Twitter as the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Recalling their journey together from 1992 to 2022, Sadhna Chouhan tweeted: “ I did not know how the journey from 92 to 22 was spent with my life partner, thank you for all the best wishes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh also dedicated a Twitter post on the occasion: “In our culture, marriage is a sacred sacrament, the union of souls. Staying in the Grihastha Ashram, we have been working continuously for 30 years for the betterment of the society and the state. Thank you all for your well wishes!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tied the knot with Sadhna on May 6, 1992, after becoming a member of the parliament. Chouhan went on to become the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in November 2005. In 2008, he retained his CM seat as BJP won a second consecutive term in the state. In December 2013, Chouhan took oath as Chief Minister of MP for a third term.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In December 2018, after losing the 2018 assembly election to Congress, Chouhan resigned as Chief Minister. He once again took CM oath on 23 March 2020 after 22 Congress MLAs resigned, resulting in the collapse of the Cong’s Kamal Nath government.

The couple have two sons. Sadhna is said to have come in the limelight in 2006 after she campaigned for her husband in his constituency Budhni in the bypolls - which Shivraj won by a margin of 36,000 votes.

Sadhna, though does not hold any official post in the government and keeps a low profile, can be seen engaging in several social and political activities with Shivraj Singh. Shivraj Singh too shares pictures with Sadhna Singh on social media on several religious festivals - on the occasions of Holi, Gudi Padwa, Mahashivratri or Karva Chauth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}