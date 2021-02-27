The men accused of gang rape of Noida woman arrested in Hapur after shootout
- Police said the accused had committed a similar crime a month ago.
Three men accused of gang raping a woman on Wednesday night were arrested after an encounter in Pilkhuwa area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday morning, police said.
The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the encounter.
Additional superintendent of police of Hapur Sarvesh Mishra said that the accused have been identified Ankit Tomar (26), Akash Tomar (21) and Aakil (27) and auto rickshaw driver of Galandpur village of Pilkhuwa.
The survivor who is from Noida had filed a complaint that she was abducted by three men in an auto rickshaw and gangraped.
Mishra said that police identified the auto rickshaw and the accused after receiving inputs from local informers. The locations of their mobile phones were also found to be at the crime scene as narrated by the survivor.
A Hapur police team tracked them down at 5 am near a dental college on national highway 24 when they were trying to flee in the auto rickshaw . They fired at the police team when asked to stop and in exchange of fire they sustained bullet injuries in their legs, Mishra said.
"Three country made pistols and the auto rickshaw used in the crime were recovered from their possession,” said Mishra. The officer also said that the accused have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The woman's garments were also recovered from the scene of the crime.
He further said that during interrogation accused also admitted of committing gang rape with a girl after abducting her in their auto rickshaw almost a month ago. They repeated the crime with the woman from on Wednesday night. He said one of the accused Ankit Tomar was also jailed in 2013 in a rape case.
The accused used to target working girls and women who return to their home in the night after completing their day duty. The Noida woman whom they gangraped on Wednesday night works in a jewellery shop in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad and had boarded the auto rickshaw from Lal Kuan area to go home. Ankit and Akash were sitting on the back seat posing as passengers with the woman and Aakil was driving the auto. They overpowered the woman and drove to a secluded place where the trio gangraped her.
Mishra said that after committing the crime they stopped an auto rickshaw on the highway and gave its driver ₹30 to drop the woman at Lal Kuan. The victim then approached Masuri police station in the night to lodge her report but she was sent to Pilakhua police station where her report was lodged under section 376 D of the IPC on Thursday morning.
The additional SP said that teams were formed to identify the accused and CCTV footage was examined. Inputs by local informers eventually helped to track and arrest the accused, he said.
