The NIUA's quest to ensure universal accessibility in all new projects

New Delhi: Ramps, railings, tactile pavers, separate washrooms for people with disabilities are some of the access elements that government agencies provide while designing and constructing new buildings or developing public spaces. But disability rights experts say that in most cases, new buildings are not accessible to all the 21 types of disabilities mentioned in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and do not meet the guidelines.

To ensure that new buildings are universally accessible, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), a think tank under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, has started a pilot project in 12 cities to assist government agencies to incorporate a checklist in their Request for Proposal (RfP) and Terms of Reference (ToR) documents to ensure universal accessibility in new projects.

NIUA director Hitesh Vaidya said that the pilot project is being implemented under the “City Investment To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain” (CITIIS) programme — a joint initiative of MoHUA, NIUA, French Development Agency — AFD, and European Union.

The think tank will be assisting cities such as Agartala, Amritsar, Chennai, Hubli-Dharwad, Kochi, Puducherry, Surat, Ujjain, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, Dehradun, and Amaravati to ensure universal accessibility during the tendering and procurement process.

The broad objective is to influence policies through evidence-based project learnings and bridge the gap between policy and practice. Vaidya said, “While NIUA is actively working to spread the word and sensitise relevant stakeholders on disability inclusion, we too have infused the tenets of accessibility and inclusion at the institutional level. NIUA is trying to develop tools and instruments to facilitate cities in applying frameworks in the project and governance ecosystem.”

He added, “The CITIIS programme is one of the first programmes to integrate universal access and inclusion as the Guidelines for Procurement of Works under its mandate.”

According to the checklist, there are six main stages where the assessment of a construction firm should be done on its experience in providing accessible infrastructure while awarding the work. It includes concept development, design stage, tendering stage, procurement, execution and maintenance and operations.

The checklist also includes a list of elements that any new project must have such as parking for people with disability, walkways, bud drop-off areas, street furniture, information display boards, safety rails, green spaces etc.

Disability rights experts say that while it is mandatory for new buildings to be disabled-friendly, the specifications are not always followed. TD Dhariyal, former state commissioner of Public Works Department in Delhi, “It is often seen that the buildings don’t have double railings which are essential, the gradient of the ramp is not as per standards or the washrooms are too small for a person on a wheelchair. All buildings now have a ramp but what is essential is the gradient. There is a need to have an officer in charge to ensure that guidelines are followed. An accessibility audit of the building should be done before it is given an occupancy certificate.”

Dr Anjlee Agarwal, executive director of Samarthyam and empanelled access auditor who has been involved in conducting accessibility audits of government buildings, agrees. She said, “Agencies are so particular about fire norms. The building will not get an NOC [No Objection Certificate] if even one parameter is not met. There should be a similar system in place that a compliance certificate from an empanelled accessibility auditor is mandatory for the building before getting a completion certificate from the local urban bodies.”

Agarwal said that buildings have a hooter as an alarm system to alert people about emergency evacuation. “But what about people with hearing impairments? These things are often missed out. Just providing a ramp is not enough to make a building accessible. There is a need to have strict compliance procedures linked with operations & maintenance. Furthermore, there shall be an Access Officer for each agency who verifies all construction work.”

Sarvagya Srivastava, former engineer-in-chief of the Delhi government’s Public Works Department, said, “Incorporating the norms in the construction stages will definitely be beneficial. Earlier, people in government departments didn’t have much awareness about it. Ramps and railings were provided initially. Gradually, agencies are becoming more aware, but even now it is not up to the mark. Now some buildings have provision for braille and other signatures in lifts etc. Things are changing, but it will take time.”