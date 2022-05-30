The politics behind the BJP’s Rajya Sabha nominations

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stuck to its tried-and-tested social engineering formula in picking names for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections on June 10.

Of the 18 names that were announced late on Sunday, half of the candidates represent the socially backward communities that are at the core of the electioneering model followed by the BJP since 2014 and is now referred to as the party’s social engineering template.

The names were broadly divided on the basis of social representation of various castes; re-nomination of the union ministers whose terms had expired and who are required by law to be a member of either house of Parliament; and representation to the dyed-in-the-wool party workers, said BJP insiders about the selection.

While union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal have been nominated from Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively, there is no word on the re-nomination of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, whose term from Jharkhand has expired too.

The focus on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) continues as the outreach towards the communities apart from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes has paid off in the past and the party has made spectacular strides in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where caste preference is considered a key determinant and where parties vie for the support of the OBCs whose political heft is critical to winning elections.

For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s massive win in the assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 was attributed to the support it elicited from the OBCs.

The party has also taken care of the political aspirations of the so-called upper castes and women. The central leadership is learnt to have received feedback from the ground indicating that the Brahmins and the Baniyas, who were considered the core constituency of the BJP, are cut up with the party for not giving them adequate representation in elections to pick legislators and lawmakers. A case in point being Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where some leaders made public statements demanding better representation of “upper caste” leaders.

In UP, ahead of the recent assembly election, the party set up a four-member team to placate the Brahmins who were being assiduously wooed by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. In Haryana too, a lawmaker from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma at a public event raised the demand for a Brahmin CM and said the party erred in not making Ram Bilas Sharma the CM when it won the election in the state in 2014.

Balancing act

In UP, the list of six candidates is a perfect example of the balancing act. The party has included two upper caste representatives Laxmikant Vajpayee, a senior leader who has been a former state unit president and Radhamohan Agarwal, who had given up his assembly seat for UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest the 2022 polls alongside four others from the OBC section.

These four, Surendra Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav are the representatives of the OBC caste coalition that the party banks on.

Both Yadav and Singh are also members of the state’s Mahila Morcha. “Women are an important vote bank of the BJP. By nominating both these women, the party has signalled that it has not only taken care of ensuring gender parity, but also given weightage to the Sangathan (organisation),” said a party insider.

This trend of balancing the aspirations of caste and gender is also seen in the list from Bihar.

Here, the party picked an OBC Shambhu Sharan Patel and an upper caste, Satish Chandra Dubey for a berth in the Upper House. “Both of these people have been with the party for a long time. In picking them, the party has signalled that it gives a platform to the workers who may not be big names or popular faces,” said the person quoted above.

The choice to pick the ordinary karyakarta will also go a long way in quelling discontent within the party over the inclusion of leaders who jump ship to the BJP and are given positions of responsibility. “In recent months, ahead of elections, there has been a trend of leaders from opposition parties joining the BJP and some of them such as Jitin Prasad were made ministers, this led to some consternation among the workers,” a second party functionary said.

The nomination of Jageesh, a former actor in Karnataka, comes with an eye on the vote bank of the numerically strong Vokkaligas who will play a decisive role in shaping the election outcome in Karnataka that goes to polls early next year. Anil Bonde from Maharashtra is also an OBC leader who also has clout among the agriculturalists.

In Madhya Pradesh, the nomination of Kavita Patidar serves the twin purpose of giving representation to a woman and an OBC representative.

In Jharkhand, where the party expects a tough challenge for its contestant, the BJP hopes Aditya Sahu will be able to overcome the odds based on his “winnability”.