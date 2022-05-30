The politics behind the Congress’s Rajya Sabha picks

While Maken, Surjewala, and Jairam are considered to be extremely close to Rahul Gandhi, the nomination of three UP leaders, despite the drubbing the assembly elections perhaps reflect Priyanka Gandhi’s long-term vision for the Congress in the state.

The omission of key G23 leaders except for Vivek Tankha— a Kashmiri Pandit who, according to one leader managed to get the support of a requisite number of legislators with the help of Digvijaya Singh — also indicates the party’s limited interest in accommodating rebels in key positions. But according to another senior leader, “The choice of the nominees reflects Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s imprint.”

One of the nominees defended the decision and said, “Maken and Surjewala have slogged for years. Pramod Tiwari has won every state election since 1977. Ranjeet Ranjan is a very hard worker for the party.”

Some leaders conceded that such public outburst of aspirants is unusual as possibly reflects an exasperation after the Udaipur conclave promised changes. Another aspirant sent a WhatsApp message to a senior leader on Monday, “GM.Where did I fall short?”. Anand Sharma, however, took it to his chin and sent congratulatory messages to many nominees that said, “Heartiest congratulations. Richly deserved. My good wishes.”

General secretary of Mahila Congress and former actress Nagma tweeted, “SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then, it’s been 18 years they didn’t find an opportunity Mr Imran (Pratapgarhi) is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra I ask am I less deserving?”

But he was not alone. Congress’s key spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted on Saturday evening, “perhaps there were some lapses in my penance.”

For many aspirants, these nominations failed to reflect the Udaipur optics that aimed to promote fresh faces in key positions. In Udaipur, the party had resolved to introduce a 50% quota for people under 50 years of age for all organisational posts as well as party nominations. A young leader from south India expressed his dissatisfaction and felt that “this is against the Udaipur principle.”

The Congress on Sunday evening announced its 10 candidates after unusually hectic parleys and long rounds of deliberations. P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, Ajay Maken, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, Vivek Tankha and Imran Pratapgarhi got tickets in this round of biennial polls.

The decision not to accommodate top-ranking G23 leaders such as Anand Sharma or Ghulam Nabi Azad also came as a surprise for many, after the party High Command had reached out to them, and accommodated the two in the newly-created Political Affairs Group.

Some leaders, however, rejected the charges and argued that all nominees were carefully chosen and they have slogged hard for the party for years.

New Delhi : Weeks after the Congress party’s Udaipur conclave aimed to create more space for youth, the party’s latest nominations for Rajya Sabha —primarily accommodating family loyalists — left several leaders disappointed and for some, it was a reversal of the political optics of the Udaipur shivir .

New Delhi: Weeks after the Congress party’s Udaipur conclave aimed to create more space for youth, the party’s latest nominations for Rajya Sabha —primarily accommodating family loyalists — left several leaders disappointed and for some, it was a reversal of the political optics of the Udaipur shivir.

Some leaders, however, rejected the charges and argued that all nominees were carefully chosen and they have slogged hard for the party for years.

The decision not to accommodate top-ranking G23 leaders such as Anand Sharma or Ghulam Nabi Azad also came as a surprise for many, after the party High Command had reached out to them, and accommodated the two in the newly-created Political Affairs Group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress on Sunday evening announced its 10 candidates after unusually hectic parleys and long rounds of deliberations. P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, Ajay Maken, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, Vivek Tankha and Imran Pratapgarhi got tickets in this round of biennial polls.

For many aspirants, these nominations failed to reflect the Udaipur optics that aimed to promote fresh faces in key positions. In Udaipur, the party had resolved to introduce a 50% quota for people under 50 years of age for all organisational posts as well as party nominations. A young leader from south India expressed his dissatisfaction and felt that “this is against the Udaipur principle.”

But he was not alone. Congress’s key spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted on Saturday evening, “perhaps there were some lapses in my penance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

General secretary of Mahila Congress and former actress Nagma tweeted, “SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then, it’s been 18 years they didn’t find an opportunity Mr Imran (Pratapgarhi) is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra I ask am I less deserving?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some leaders conceded that such public outburst of aspirants is unusual as possibly reflects an exasperation after the Udaipur conclave promised changes. Another aspirant sent a WhatsApp message to a senior leader on Monday, “GM.Where did I fall short?”. Anand Sharma, however, took it to his chin and sent congratulatory messages to many nominees that said, “Heartiest congratulations. Richly deserved. My good wishes.”

One of the nominees defended the decision and said, “Maken and Surjewala have slogged for years. Pramod Tiwari has won every state election since 1977. Ranjeet Ranjan is a very hard worker for the party.”

The omission of key G23 leaders except for Vivek Tankha— a Kashmiri Pandit who, according to one leader managed to get the support of a requisite number of legislators with the help of Digvijaya Singh — also indicates the party’s limited interest in accommodating rebels in key positions. But according to another senior leader, “The choice of the nominees reflects Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s imprint.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Maken, Surjewala, and Jairam are considered to be extremely close to Rahul Gandhi, the nomination of three UP leaders, despite the drubbing the assembly elections perhaps reflect Priyanka Gandhi’s long-term vision for the Congress in the state.