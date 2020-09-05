The significance of dignity in human rights jurisprudence

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:44 IST

In Navtej Singh Johar & Others v. Union of India, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court struck down a part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code as unconstitutional as it offended right to privacy. As noted in K.S. Puttaswamy, privacy has been treated as a fundamental right and a premise for this upliftment was that the privacy of the individual is an essential aspect of dignity. The Court held that Section 377 of the IPC insofar as it criminalizes consensual sexual acts between adults of whatever sexual orientation is an anathema to a constitutional order in which liberty must trump over stereotypes and prevail over the mainstreaming of culture. The following passage from the said judgement brings home the notion of dignity.

“From the aforesaid, it has to be appreciated that homosexuality is something that is based on sense of identity. It is the reflection of a sense of emotion and expression of eagerness to establish intimacy. It is just as much ingrained, inherent and innate as heterosexuality. Sexual orientation, as a concept, fundamentally implies a pattern of sexual attraction. It is as natural a phenomenon as other natural biological phenomena. What the science of sexuality has led to is that an individual has the tendency to feel sexually attracted towards the same-sex, for the decision is one that is controlled by neurological and biological factors. That is why it is his/her natural orientation which is innate and constitutes the core of his/her being and identity. That apart, on occasions, due to a sense of mutuality of release of passion, two adults may agree to express themselves in a different sexual behaviour which may include both the genders. To this, one can attribute a bisexual orientation which does not follow the rigidity but allows room for flexibility.” (...)

This evolving concept of dignity has encompassed liberal individualism as well as collective identities into ‘we the people’, thereby bringing the aspects of inclusiveness into our Constitution. Many other facets of dignity jurisprudence, pending before the courts in different forms, are going to enrich the concept of Dignity in times to come. From the aforesaid discussion, it follows that dignity as a jurisprudential concept has now been well defined by the Supreme Court.

Its essential ingredients can be summarized as follows:

1. The basic principle of the dignity and freedom of the individual is an attribute of natural law, which is manifested as basic or fundamental rights of all individuals in a constitutional democracy.

2. Dignity has a central normative role as well as constitutional value. This normative role is performed in three ways: First, it becomes basis for constitutional rights; second, it serves as an interpretative principle for determining the scope of constitutional rights; and third, it determines the proportionality of a statute limiting a constitutional right. Thus, if an enactment puts a limitation on a constitutional right, and such a limitation is disproportionate, such a statute can be held to be unconstitutional by applying the doctrine of proportionality.

Justice AK Sikri is a former judge of the Supreme Court and is currently a judge at the Singapore International Commercial Court. He was the author of many path-breaking judgements, including NALSA vs Union of India in 2014, where the top court confirmed the rights of transgender persons.

(Excerpted with permission from Sex and the Supreme Court, edited by Saurabh Kirpal, published by Hachette India.)