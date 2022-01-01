The year ahead: A year of hope and caution

Is the glass half full or half empty?

The year 2021 ended under the shadow of a new variant of concern (VOC) of the Sars-CoV-2: Omicron. The mutant spreads at unprecedented speed but seems significantly less virulent. It cheats existing immune defences but leaves the body better prepared to deal with the other known variants. It rises in sharp, dizzyingly quick waves but recedes just as quickly.

After the horror of the Delta variant, some say Omicron brings hope in the possibility that it could tear through the world, leaving a degree of baseline immunity that would help everyone deal with the virus better.

Others see Omicron as but merely a reflection of the unpredictable directions the virus can evolve in, and a turn for the worse may just be around the corner. The year 2022 will answer which scenario is right.

The half full

The experience of past pandemics and what we know about the evolution of infectious pathogens suggests there is a high likelihood of the coronavirus eventually becoming much more innocuous in the long term.

Over time, a variant with increased transmissibility but decreased virulence – the ability to lead to serious disease – will lead the way to the Sars-CoV-2 becoming endemic. Coupled with the likelihood of eventual high population immunity, the virus might possibly become like the other coronaviruses that causes common colds in humans.

In other words, it sounds very much like how Omicron has behaved.

The half empty

That Omicron arose with dozens of mutations only shows the virus might have a lot of scope for mutations. One evolutionary scenario is that it mutates further to pick up the morbidity and mortality traits as other coronaviruses that have existed, like Mers, which has a 35% fatality rate, and the first Sars-CoV, which had an estimated 10% fatality rate.

Human factors play a huge part in such evolution. At present, there is large vaccine inequity in the world. Countries such as Israel are planning to give the second boosters – the fourth doses – while most people in sub-Saharan Africa are yet to even receive their first. At this rate, it will be years before an acceptable share of the global population has a primary vaccination course, let alone boosters. The virus, then, will continue spreading and, as it spreads, evolving.

A second grim evolutionary scenario, which experts say is highly likely and is corroborated by some of the direction Omicron has taken, is of the virus becoming completely resistant to the current class of vaccines.

Omicron has demonstrated that the virus can evolve much faster than the world can update its vaccines. The first of Omicron-specific vaccines are not expected until March, 2022 – a time by when most Omicron waves are expected to be over.

Vaccines, then, are not the pandemic panacea the world hoped for a year ago.

But they can be.

The hunt for the silver bullet

Researchers around the world are working on what are being regarded as pan-coronavirus shots. The objective is to create a future-proof vaccine that protects against all past variants, and will therefore be able to protect against future variants.

Recently, the US military’s Walter Reed Army Institute published encouraging animal trial results of a similar vaccine. Known as the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle Covid-19 vaccine, or SpFN, the vaccine has completed Phase 1 human trials with results undergoing final review. According to reports, unlike the other coronavirus shots, SpFN uses “a soccer ball-shaped protein with 24 faces for its vaccine, which allows scientists to attach the spikes of multiple coronavirus strains on different faces of the protein”.

Another attempt is by a private company called BioVaxys Technology Group, which filed a patent for a similar method of using multiple spike proteins to train the human immunity into recognising the common cold coronaviruses, the Sars-CoV-2 and the first Sars virus.

A second breakthrough that can come over the next 12 months is in the form of nasal vaccines. Even if they are designed on the older variants, these could provide a significant boost to protection by creating better immunity at the first site where the Sars-CoV-2 lands when it enters the human body: the mucous membrane in the upper air passage.

Yale professor Akiko Iwasaki, one of the preeminent experts in immunology, summed up the huge potential of such vaccines with a simple analogy: “It is like having guards outside your home, versus guards placed inside the door.”

And third, research on antiviral drugs is continuing. The last year yielded Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, two drugs that can help treat infected people to reduce their risk of death. It is likely that more candidates will hit success in the coming year.

These three endeavours will determine whether science outpaces the virus for good, which in turn will likely be the pandemic story of 2022.

