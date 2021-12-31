The year ahead: Andhra...

Hyderabad

While Omicron, new variant of Coronavirus, is a matter of concern for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both the two Telugu states are likely to witness interesting developments in the new year 2022.

In Andhra Pradesh, the uncertainty over the capital city might end at least in the second half of 2022. The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government is planning to reintroduce a revised legislation on three capital cities during the budget session in February and March. Since the ruling YSR Congress now has absolute majority in the state legislative council, the passage of the new bill would be smooth.

However, the petitions filed by Amaravati farmers and opposition parties are pending before the high court, pending the passage of the revised legislation in the assembly. The high court might take up fresh hearing on the revised laws and continue hearing. In all probability, there would be some clarity on whether the capital would remain at Amaravati or three capitals would be formed for the state.

Another major development that is expected to happen is the judgement by the Central Bureau of Investigation court into the alleged quid pro quo and disproportionate assets case of Jagan Mohan Reddy. In case of a verdict against the chief minister, there will be a major political turmoil in the state.

In that event, Jagan might have to step down from the chief minister post and hand over the reins to another senior member of the party or his wife Y S Bharati. In case he gets any temporary relief by moving the high court or Supreme Court, he might continue as the chief minister. In any case, it will be a major political setback for him.

The coming year might also witness realignment of political forces in Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Desam Party might enter into an alliance with parties like Jana Sena and the Left parties to launch a broadside against the ruling YSRCP.

The Centre might complete the process of privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the next few months and this is expected to trigger widespread unrest among the workers of the steel plant and also an agitation form the people in general.

