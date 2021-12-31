The year ahead: Discontent brewing in Telangana Cong, PCC working president to be summoned before disciplinary panel

Hyderabad

Discontent is brewing within the Telangana Congress over the style of functioning of Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, who is allegedly taking unilateral decisions without consulting senior leaders in the party.

A recent letter written by PCC working president and senior lawmaker from Sangareddy assembly constituency T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy to AICC president Sonia Gandhi lodging a serious complaint against Revanth Reddy created tremors in the party.

Taking serious exception to Jagga Reddy’s letter, the PCC chief referred it to the party’s disciplinary committee to take appropriate action. The committee headed by former minister G Chinna Reddy met on Friday decided to seek an explanation from the Sangareddy MLA.

“The committee felt that Jagga Reddy has violated party discipline. If there are any differences within the party, they should be discussed in the party forums and resolve them. Leaking the party’s internal issues to the media is a breach of discipline,” Chinna Reddy said.

He said the MLA would be summoned before the disciplinary committee shortly to seek his explanation in person. “Since he is a PCC working president and also an MLA, it is for the high command to take appropriate action,” he said.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Jagga Reddy requested that the high command replace Revanth Reddy with a new PCC chief, as the latter was taking unilateral decisions without taking senior leaders into confidence.

He pointed out that the PCC chief suddenly announced that he would conduct “Rachabanda” (public forum) near chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravelli village in Siddipet district on Sunday last, without intimating anybody in the party.

“I am the only Congress MLA from the erstwhile Medak district (of which Siddipet is a part), but I was not given any information about the programme. Even another senior leader from the district and present PCC working president J Geetha Reddy was also not intimated about the programme,” Jagga Reddy complained.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy was not functioning along party lines and was instead using such programmes only for personal image building.

The PCC working president also alleged that Revanth Reddy had not made any effort in the recently held by-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency. “The Congress candidate got only 3,000 votes against its vote bank of more than 40,000. This has to be taken very seriously and assessed,” he pointed out.

Similarly, in the recent elections held for 12 Local Bodies’ MLC seats, it was most unfortunate that the TPCC president decided not to contest the elections, the MLA said. “Revanth Reddy does not have a grip at the grassroots levels and does not possess any experience to go into the village level, mandal level and work for the Congress,” he said.

Former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao also found fault with the PCC president for taking unilateral decisions without consulting senior leaders. “Revanth Reddy should have spoken to Jagga Reddy before taking up the Rachabanda programme,” he said.

Another senior Congress leader and former minister, who preferred anonymity, said not just Jagga Reddy, several others had written to the high command complaining against the monarchic style of functioning of the PCC chief.

Meanwhile, the PCC chief was kept under house arrest at his Jubilee Hills residence, for the second time in a week, for trying to stage a Rachabanda programme on paddy procurement issue at Bhupalpalli town in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The police surrounded his house at Jubilee Hills in the early hours and did not allow him to come out saying that there was no permission for the programme. “Telangana under dictator rule. Police personnel deployed again at my house restricting visiting farmers. Is this Afghanistan or North Korea?,” Reddy posted on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters later, the PCC chief criticised that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had time to attend marriages and call on the families of the deceased party leaders, but he had no time for the farmers in distress. “When we want to console them, we are kept under house arrest,” he said.

