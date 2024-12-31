The year ahead: How India stands to lose, gain in Trump presidency

Unlike a range of other countries, India is reasonably confident it can maintain a decent working relationship with the mercurial US President-elect. External affairs minister S Jaishankar at a Quad meet (US-Australia-India-Japan). India has enjoyed access to sensitive technology, via the US, during the Biden administration. One test of the Trump team’s commitment will be whether such access continues. (ANI)

The strategic and economic foundations of the India-US relationship have been remarkably steady for two decades. Indian officials have said they expect Donald Trump 2.0 to be more transactional and less generous, but still committed to improved relations.

His circle of advisers has sent at least two emissaries to New Delhi in the past few months. They have indicated a desire to move relations to a higher level, suggesting that the outgoing Joe Biden administration had allowed ties to be too overrun by concerns over issues such as “democratic backsliding”.

The Trump campaign was marked by criticism of India’s goods tariffs (as well as tariffs imposed by other countries). Though he gets into a lather about manufactured items, he is curiously unconcerned about services trade. This is wonderful for India, which runs a goods deficit with the US but a handsome $100 billion-plus services surplus with the US.

This is one reason why India didn’t make it to Trump’s pre-inauguration tariff hit list. But he will still want a deal.

During his first term as President, Trump’s team had indicated a desire for a trade agreement where the core issues would be data and digital policy. A five-point agenda was worked out and an April date set, but the pandemic intervened and India and the US never got the negotiations rolling. India believes a similar but even broader trade-technology arrangement will now be requested.

Given that the US is overwhelmingly India’s primary economic partner, such an understanding would be more than welcome.

Technology collaboration was the leitmotif of relations with the Biden administration. The latter actively worked to give India access to sensitive military technology, plug India into hi-tech supply chains, and encourage allies such as Japan and Taiwan to invest in India. A key test of the Trump team’s commitment will be how steadily this kind of cooperation continues, whether bilaterally or through the Quad (US-India-Australia-Japan).

For example, will Trump uphold Biden’s promise to develop India-US pharma, green energy and chip “safe and secure” supply chains?

Immigration will be more contentious. But even here, India has no issues with the US going after illegal migrants. H-1B numbers have been under pressure for the past five years but matter less in an age of remote services and AI.

Mike Waltz, the national security advisor designate, and Marco Rubio, set to be secretary of state, have been fervent supporters of closer India-US security relations, calling for India to be treated at par with formal allies Israel and the UK. That India never asks for US military funds or US troops, and pays in full for its weapons, is seen as a positive by Trump, who has ranted repeatedly about what he sees as a tendency among US allies to freeload.

The Narendra Modi government has concerns about Trump’s geopolitical plans. One, India is worried about the President-elect’s determination to disrupt the international system, and the fallout this may have on areas such as West and North-East Asia. This is partly balanced by his desire to improve relations with Russia, shrinking US-India differences over how to handle Moscow.

Two, New Delhi has been modelling how to survive the secondary effects of a potential tariff and currency war between the US and China. Such effects would include a wave of cheaper Chinese imports and exchange-rate pressures on the rupee.

Three, India assumes it will receive less help from the US in countering China in the Global South. On the other hand, given Trump’s unpopularity in much of the developing world, it may even be useful to keep a distance, at least on some fronts.

During Trump’s first term, Modi played to the President’s ego by supporting and participating in large rallies in the US and India. This would appear to have had the desired effect. The President-elect’s comments about Modi have been consistently positive.

What seems to be widely accepted is that Trump’s determination to scale back US responsibilities around the world will upset many apple carts, whether within the UN’s agencies or with reference to Ukraine’s military defences. As Trump recently said, “If you don’t pay, enjoy yourselves, but we’re not going to protect.”

The President-elect is sceptical about Nato, thinks Japan going nuclear is not a bad idea, wants to flood the world with US oil and gas, and still hopes to buy Greenland.

How much of this will become policy?

Everyone who has met him the past few months reports that he says one thing consistently: In his first term he was naive and taken for a ride by the Washington bureaucracy. This time, he adds, he plans to do as he says, implement what he believes.