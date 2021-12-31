The year that was: BJP makes inroads, TRS takes on Centre in Telangana

The year began on a not-so-happy note for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, following the not-so-impressive show by the party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The TRS, which won just 56 out of the 150 seats in the GHMC as against 48 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), managed to grab the mayor and deputy mayor posts only with support of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, on February 11. The TRS, however, retained its supremacy, by winning two MLC seats under graduates’ quota in the elections held in March and also the by-election to Nagarjunasagar assembly seat held in April.

However, the state politics witnessed a major turning point with the expulsion of state health minister Eatala Rajender from the KCR cabinet on May 1 on charges of land encroachments. Subsequently, Rajender quit the TRS and also his state assembly membership to join the BJP.

In July, firebrand Congress MP from Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy took over as the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. Though his appointment resulted in rumblings within the party, he soon took complete control of the party affairs and reconstituted the PCC completely.

In the same month, a new regional party – YSR Telangana Party – was launched in Telangana by YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She took up a series of protest dharnas prior to the launch of the party.

On October 20, she kick-started a marathon padayatra (foot march) from Chevella, but had to suspend the same on November 10 due to the announcement of election schedule for the MLC elections under local bodies’ quota. She has not yet resumed her padayatra.

Another interesting development in July was the announcement of a senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar that he was opting for voluntary retirement to enter politics. He joined the Bahujan Samaj Party a couple of weeks later and has since been attacking the TRS government.

The launch of Dalit Bandhu, a major populist scheme by the KCR government, was yet another major development in Telangana this year. The scheme, aimed at direct transferring of ₹10 lakh into the accounts of eligible Dalit families, was launched on August 16, ahead of the by-elections to Huzurabad assembly seat aimed at defeating Eatala Rajender.

However, the scheme did not fetch any electoral benefits to the TRS, as the party lost the by-elections to the BJP with Rajender winning the seat with a handsome margin on November 2. It was a huge setback to the TRS politically and the victory in the elections to 12 MLC seats held December was only a consolation for the ruling party.

Following the defeat in the Huzurabad by-election, KCR entered into a direct confrontation with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the latter’s alleged anti-farmer policies. He even announced payment of ₹3 lakh compensation to the families of north Indian farmers who lost their lives during the agitation on Delhi borders.

Taking up the issue of the Centre’s indifferent attitude in paddy procurement from the state, the TRS staged agitations across the state and for the first time, KCR himself sat on a dharna in Hyderabad on November 18.

His party MPs staged protests in Delhi and even joined the Congress-led opposition against the BJP. The TRS chief went to Tamil Nadu to hold talks with DMK leader and chief minister MK Stalin as part of building up anti-BJP front at the national level.

As the year comes to an end, the TRS and the BJP have stepped up their offensive against each other, as the Congress party is struggling to overcome the internal wrangling.

