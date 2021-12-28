The year that was: Hacker at the centre of political furore

Srikrishna, a 26-year-old hacker, was the focal point of the one of the controversies that rocked the BJP government in Karnataka. A probe into an 11-month-old case in Bengaluru involving a cryptocurrency hacker has snowballed into a political controversy with opposition parties accusing the ruling party of a cover-up to protect “two influential politicians”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who is Sriki?

Sriki was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of police on Nov 18, 2020, in a drug peddling case. He had bought drugs from international dealers using bitcoins on the dark web. In the interrogation that followed the CCB found that the software engineer was involved in a series of online crimes.

What was the controversy?

Police were accused of failing to inform central agencies about Srikrishna’s involvement in the infamous Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange hack in 2016. The Bitfinex hack had alerted international authorities as 1.19 lakh bitcoins were stolen in 2016 and it is considered one of the biggest crypto exchange hackings so far.

Alleging there was an intentional delay in informing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, the Congress alleged that police waited for more than three months to inform central agencies and it was done on behalf of the senior BJP leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What police say?

Police denied the claims that there was a delay in sharing information. “It is a matter of fact that even though the arrest of the said accused attained wide media publicity till date no foreign law enforcement agencies nor any foreign companies have approached the Bangalore Police about any hacking,” a police statement said.

The missing Bitcoins

The Congress accused Bengaluru police of misappropriation in handling the Bitcoins allegedly seized during the investigation. Quoting a press note released by Bengaluru police on January 12, 2021, the Congress said 31 Bitcoins worth ₹9 crore were seized by police during the probe, which were missing from the charge sheet submitted before the court.

Responding to allegations about the “missing bitcoins”, another senior officer admitted the police department did announce the seizure of the ₹9 crore worth of bitcoins from Srikrishna. “He had done an evidence collection in the presence of two experts, where Srikrishna showed a bitcoin account with 31 bitcoins in it. With the help of experts, he had changed the login details of the account and considered it as seized. However, several days later we realised the seized account didn’t belong to Sriki. We have submitted all these details before the court also. I don’t understand why there is a controversy over this,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where is Sriki now?

The controversy has been muted since police came out with a clarification. After the political controversy, Sriki was arrested on charges of drug possession on November 10. He was granted conditional bail a day later. After coming out on bail, he had gone absconding, resulting in the opposition demanding protection for the hacker. However, police said a few days before the charge sheet was filed by the CID, he has appeared before police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON