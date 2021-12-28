The year that was: Man who was driving force behind people’s movements

At the age of 103, he believed that doctors should not waste a bed on him. While Bengaluru was praying that the centenarian recovers from Covid-19 at the earliest, freedom fighter HS Doreswamy was telling hospital staff that he had lived his life and his bed should be given to someone younger. But the doctors, who were aware of what he had done in life especially his days as a freedom fighter and an activist, refused to listen to him.

Who was HS Doreswamy?

Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy was a freedom fighter, journalist and activist. Doreswamy has never held any political position and was the driving force behind several people’s movements in Karnataka, often leading from the front, even at 103. He spoke for the people, regardless of the party in power, and he was the face of most of the people’s movements in the state for decades.

His days as a freedom fighter

He was 23-year-old when he was arrested. He had just got a new job as a teacher in a high school then. “I started working in June (1942) but by then, the Quit India Movement has begun. I helped organise a 14-day strike at the mills across Mysore state and also blew up government record rooms and post-boxes with very small bombs. Our intention was to disrupt the British government’s daily functioning. By December, I was arrested, and I lost my job as well,” he had told HT in an interview.

Arrested again during the Emergency

After the Emergency was announced, Doreswamy wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi (then prime minister), saying she was a dictator. In the letter, he threatened to go to villages and mobilise people against her dictatorship. Soon after that, he held the first meeting in Gandhi Bazar (in Bengaluru). He was arrested, and he spent four months in jail.

During the trial, the prosecution said that he had criticised the prime minister and that he was an enemy of the state. “But the judge who was hearing my case said that I had every right to criticise the government and there is no proof to say that I am an enemy of the state. The judge then told the prosecution to ask the government under what charge should I be booked, and released me,” recollected Doreswamy in the interview.

Activism in later life

Doreswamy was particularly active in the state’s public life over the last decade, starting with the satyagraha he held to stop dumping of Bengaluru’s garbage in Mandur in 2013. He later led the state government’s initiative to bring left-wing extremists to mainstream. He also took part in the India Against Corruption campaign.

Years before his death he was a trenchant critique of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took the lead in the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and farmers’ agitation against the farm laws (now withdrawn).

Controversy

A controversy broke out in February 2020 after Doreswamy attended a protest event called ‘Save the Constitution’. An enraged BJP MLA had accused the freedom fighter of acting like a Pakistani agent. “There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent,” Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA from Vijayapura, had said. Though the issue reached the Karnataka assembly and snowballed into a big controversy, Yatnal refused to apologise.

Battle with Covid

Doreswamy had contracted Covid on May 8 and was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) in Bengaluru and discharged on May 13. However, he was re-admitted due to post-Covid complications after he complained of severe weakness and fatigue. He died on May 26. Though Doreswamy had wanted his body to be donated to a medical college and willed it too, due to Covid, the body could not be donated and was cremated with state honours.

