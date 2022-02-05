Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Theatres, gyms and pools allowed to operate at full capacity in K'taka
In a relief to several sectors, the Karnataka government on Friday eased the pandemic-related restrictions and allowed the theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools to operate at full capacity
Karnataka records a dip in Covid cases. (PTI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

In a relief to several sectors, the Karnataka government on Friday eased the pandemic-related restrictions and allowed the theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools to operate at full capacity. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai. The meeting was attended by health minister K Sudhakar, senior officials and technical advisory committee representatives.

“Movie theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools will be allowed to have 50% occupancy. The decision was taken as the hospitalisation rate has reduced to 2% from 5-6% in January,” Sudhakar said

He said that the decision to allow full capacity at theatres has been ordered to aid those involved in the film industry. “Theatres and film industry has faced losses due to Covid. So, to create a conducive atmosphere for them to carry on with their activities and for the benefit of people working in the sector, it was decided that theatres will be functional at 100% seating capacity from Saturday itself,” he added.

However, Sudhakar said that theatres will have to follow certain guidelines such as ensuring that masks are worn by everyone on the premises.Also, food items won’t be allowed inside the cinema halls.

“Moviegoers can only eat when they come out for the interval. To ensure this, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials will visit the theatres. If the theatres are not following this, action will be taken against them,” he added.

Under the fresh guidelines, a two-dose vaccination certificate is compulsory for those entering gyms, yoga centres, theatres and swimming pools. On Saturday, the Karnataka government decided to lift the night curfew and reopened physical classes in schools and colleges in the state.

These relaxations come as the number of active Covid-19 cases in the third wave in Karnataka fell below the 2 lakh mark on February 1 after hitting a peak of 3.6 lakh cases on January 24. Active cases, which have been consistently declining since September 2021, started rising from December end when the third wave started in the state. The number of active cases breached the 20,000 mark on January 6, 2022, for the first time since August 15, 2021.

