There is a bid to divide country on religious lines: Madras HC

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) to mandate the customary dress code for entry inside temple complexes, the Madras high court on Thursday expressed shock that “one section is after hijab while others are after dhoti”.

The high court (HC) questioned if this is one country or if it is divided by religion.“What is paramount? The country or religion?” asked the court. In an observation that came in the backdrop of a raging debate over the hijab row in Karnataka, the first bench of acting chief justice (ACJ) M N Bhandari and justice D Bharatha Chakravarthi bemoaned that of late, certain forces have raised controversies relating to dress code and it is spreading all over India.

“It is really shocking, somebody is going for the ‘hijab’, some for the ‘topi’ (cap) and a few others for other things. Is it one country or is it divided by religion or something like that. This is quite surprising,” the bench added. Pointing out the fact that India is a secular country, the ACJ said: “What is found from the current affairs is nothing but an effort to divide the country in the name of religion.”

The ACJ made the observations while hearing a batch of PILs filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirapalli district. Trichy-district based petitioner Narasimhan had sought a direction to ban the entry of non-Hindus inside the temples.

He had also sought the department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) under the Tamil Nadu government to ensure a dress code for devotees entering temples. The petitioner had asked for display boards, banning entry of non-Hindus, to be placed prominently at the entrance of the temples. When there is no particular dress code, then how can the question of putting up display boards arise, the bench wondered.

When the petitioner insisted for an order, the bench advised him to produce an evidence for his prayer. What part of the ‘agamas’ (rituals) refer to pants, dhotis and shirts, the court asked. Irked over the petitioner’s relentlessness, the bench warned against barring him from appearing in-person before the court and directed him to use appropriate words and, desist from quarrelling.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu advocate general R Shanmugasundaram informed the court: Each and every temple is following its own custom and visitors belonging to other religions are allowed only up to the ‘kodi maram’ (flag mast). The court also sought response of the HR & CE department on the PIL.

Petitioner Narasimhan isn’t new to controversies. Last December, dancer Zakir Hussain had filed a police complaint against Narasimhan accusing him of ousting him from the famous Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam. The Chennai-based dancer’s complaint stated that though he has prayed at the temple several times, Narasimhan prevented him from entering the temple citing his Muslim religion.

Temples in Tamil Nadu, including the one in Srirangam often put up boards stating: “Only Hindus are allowed beyond this limit”.

Meanwhile, political experts say that while the controversy over the saffron brigade going up against students wearing a hijab is happening in the open, such religious discrimination happens silently and behind closed doors in Tamil Nadu.

“At least 23 cases have been filed against the rules of HR & CE regarding archakas (priests) and they mostly include those from the BJP, RSS and other right-wing outfits,” said V Ranganathan, state president, Tamil Nadu Association for Trained Archakas. “They want to restrict students from non-Brahmanical castes from performing in temples,” he said. After the DMK formed the government in May, chief minister (CM) M K Stalin began implementing an order — passed by his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi (during his tenure in 2006-2011) — allowing priesthood at temples for people of all castes and births, who are formally trained in field.

“There is an increased push on agendas of Hindutva in Tamil Nadu recently. This is because everyone, including Stalin has been treating the BJP with a larger-than-life status in the state where their strength is less than 3%,” political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy said.

“This projection has given BJP a silent support.” “Father of the Dravidian movement E V Ramasamy, revered as Periyar, had identified the Brahmin section in the state as the main enemy.This strengthened the Tamil Brahmins compared to their Kerala counterparts. And what we see now is a repercussion of that,” he said.

