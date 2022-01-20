Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘There is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country’: Ashok Gehlot
india news

‘There is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country’: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the country and the society can progress only by walking on the path of truth and non-violence, while speaking at ‘Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat ki Ore’ program by Brahma Kumaris that was virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' program by Brahma Kumaris, via video conferencing on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 08:45 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stressed on the need of strengthening peace, harmony, and brotherhood saying that that there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration of nationwide program series ‘Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat ki Ore,’ by Brahma Kumaris. The event was virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and union ministers.

“All know that we have a glorious history and that of the freedom. We should remember Mahatama Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Saradar Patel, BR Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak, and other personalities who struggled to get us freedom, and because of them we have reached here in last 75 years after independence,” Gehlot said.

He said when PM Narendra Modi visits other countries, he gets respect because India’s progress in 75 years in science, technical sector and other areas are valued by other countries.

RELATED STORIES

“Our country’s identity is not new, and from the ancient time we have believed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family,” said the CM,Appreciating the year-long program prepared by Brahma Kumaris, Gehlot said, “The message from here will reach across the country. We all want peace, harmony, and brotherhood... should be there and strengthened, which is also required, as it is being seen that there is atmosphere of tension and violence. And all want to get rid of it.”

“I believe that the country and the society can progress only by walking on the path of truth and non-violence. The development will happen where there is peace and this is what we believe in,” he said.

Earlier also, the chief minister on many occasions has expressed concerns on the same matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism. ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP