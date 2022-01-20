‘There is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country’: Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stressed on the need of strengthening peace, harmony, and brotherhood saying that that there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration of nationwide program series ‘Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat ki Ore,’ by Brahma Kumaris. The event was virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and union ministers.

“All know that we have a glorious history and that of the freedom. We should remember Mahatama Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Saradar Patel, BR Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak, and other personalities who struggled to get us freedom, and because of them we have reached here in last 75 years after independence,” Gehlot said.

He said when PM Narendra Modi visits other countries, he gets respect because India’s progress in 75 years in science, technical sector and other areas are valued by other countries.

“Our country’s identity is not new, and from the ancient time we have believed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the world is one family,” said the CM,Appreciating the year-long program prepared by Brahma Kumaris, Gehlot said, “The message from here will reach across the country. We all want peace, harmony, and brotherhood... should be there and strengthened, which is also required, as it is being seen that there is atmosphere of tension and violence. And all want to get rid of it.”

“I believe that the country and the society can progress only by walking on the path of truth and non-violence. The development will happen where there is peace and this is what we believe in,” he said.

Earlier also, the chief minister on many occasions has expressed concerns on the same matter.

