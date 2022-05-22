Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / There is no shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque, says Samajwadi Party lawmaker
india news

There is no shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque, says Samajwadi Party lawmaker

Gyanvapi Mosque row: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq alleged the statement was being spread to stoke sentiments ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.(PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Sunday said that there was no ‘shivling’ at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the word was being spread out to stoke sentiments for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "All these circumstances are being created due to 2024 elections. If you go into the history there was no 'Shivling' and nothing else in the Gyanvapi mosque. All this is wrong," PTI quoted the Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal. Shafiqur Barq is not the only opposition lawmaker to have claimed that there was a fountain and not a ‘shivling’ at the mosque. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also said that the reports of ‘shivling’ were wrong and there was a fountain inside the mosque."It is a fountain, not 'Shivling'. Every masjid has this fountain. Why was the claim not made by the commissioner of the court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act," he had said.Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar too accused the BJP of diverting attention from real issues. “The ruling party is bringing up such issues purposely to divert people's attention from basic issues like inflation, unemployment and law and order,” PTI quoted the veteran leader.The Varanasi court on May 16 had ordered that the pond in the mosque be sealed after reports of a ‘shivling’ being found in it. The court had said that the Varanasi DM, the police commissioner and the CRPF commandant will be responsible for the security of the sealed area. The Supreme Court ordered that the area where ‘shivling’ was found be protected, but the access to Muslims for offering namaz should continue. On Ayodhya, Barq said, "Though a Ram temple is being constructed, I still say that there is a mosque there"."Ye takat ke bal-boote pe ho raha" (This is purely a display of power)."

"We are being targeted. Mosques are being attacked. The government doesn’t run like this. Government should run with honesty and rule of law. There is a rule of Bulldozer, not of law," he said.

Topics
gyanvapi mosque samajwadi party varanasi
