Thermal screening, social distancing as devotees back in places of worship
The opening of places of worship is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:56 IST
Devotees and faithfuls were back in places of worship as temples, gurdwaras, mosques and churches reopened in most states following Unlock 1 guidelines on Monday amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.
Presenting numbers, the Union health ministry said there have been 9,983 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 206 deaths between Sunday and Monday morning. This is the fifth day in a row that the country has reported more than 9,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day.
The opening of places of worship is the first of the three-phase plan for reopening of prohibited activities in non-containment zones with a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.
The new phase is especially challenging for the five worst affected states, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases, and nearly 78 per cent of the death. Maharashtra(85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu(30,152), Delhi(28,936), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,599) were the five worst-hit states.
Here’s a look at the devotees: