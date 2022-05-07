‘They just want to book him…’: Tajinder Bagga's father on fresh arrest warrant against son

Reacting to a Mohali court issuing a fresh arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, his father alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government wants to book him in ‘some case or the other’. Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, a day after Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police and released after Delhi and Haryana cops intervened, his father Preetpal Singh Bagga said, “Delhi Police is present here in Janakpuri, they will be with us in all legal actions and we will cooperate with them.”

It has now been proven that they just want to book Tajinder Bagga in some case or the other... Delhi Police is present here in Janakpuri, they will be with us in all legal actions & we will cooperate with them: Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga pic.twitter.com/IZ1N6AyqJm — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

“Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga stands charged with the offence punishable under sections 153-A, 505, 505(2), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the criminal court said in its arrest warrant for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, directing Punjab Police to arrest and produce him in front of the concerned bench.

The 36-year-old, a staunch critic of the AAP and, in particular, party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, was on Friday arrested by a team of the Punjab Police for an alleged inflammatory tweet against the Delhi chief minister. However, while he was being taken to Mohali to be produced before a magistrate, the Punjab Police team was blocked by the Haryana Police, which reports to the state’s BJP government.

Eventually, he was brought back to the national capital by the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union home ministry, and therefore, the BJP-led Centre. The Delhi cops have filed an FIR against their Punjab counterparts for ‘kidnapping’ Bagga.

Meanwhile, a host of visitors met the Bagga family today at their residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who also heads the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was among those who met the family.

Delhi | BJP MP & BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya meets BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga & his father Preetpal Singh Bagga at their residence.



Bagga reached his residence in Delhi after he was detained by Punjab Police in Delhi, yesterday, May 6th. pic.twitter.com/NbkTaOPIz2 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

The episode has triggered a war of words between the BJP and AAP.

