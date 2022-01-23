Thinking people hurt: Chidambaram on removal of Gandhi's favourite hymn

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday the government's move to drop Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide with me' from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony has hurt the "thinking and sensitive" people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, ‘Abide with me’ had been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950. However, on Saturday, the Indian Army announced that the hymn has been dropped from this year's ceremony.

"'Abide with me' is an old hymn that dates back to 1847. It was Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn. Ever since we became a republic in 1950, the ceremony called Beating the Retreat on the last of the Republic Day celebrations would always end with the march to the tune of 'Abide with me," Chidambaram told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

"It is very sad that an old Christian hymn, which is no longer a Christian hymn but a secular hymn, has been dropped from the Republic Day parade," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Union minister said it was sad that the government has decided to abandon the hymn in the 75th year of India's Independence.

Also read | Abide With Me hymn missing from Beating Retreat lineup

"It has hurt a lot of thinking and sensitive people. I hope that better sense will prevail and on the Republic Day it will be restored on which our troupe will march," the Congress veteran said.

Notably, Gandhi's favourite hymn has been replaced by the popular patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" for this year's ceremony. The song was penned by Kavi Pradeep to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China war.

(With agency inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}