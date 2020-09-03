Third day of JEE exam witnesses over 80% attendance

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:02 IST

Over 1.4 lakh students took the JEE (Main) exam in two shifts on Thursday, making it the second consecutive day when over 80 percent of the candidates appeared for the exam after an initial slow start.

According to the data shared by the education ministry, on Tuesday, the first day of the engineering entrance test, 61,366 students had taken the entrance exam. However, this amounted to only 54.67 percent of the registered candidates.

The test for students who aspired to join bachelors of architecture or planning courses was held on Monday.

However, on Wednesday, when the test was conducted for BE or B.Tech courses, the attendance figures shot up. As many as 1,41, 372 candidates took the test. They constituted 81.08 percent of the total registered candidates who were scheduled to take the test on the day.

Also read: Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday

On Thursday, the percentage shot up further. As many as 1,41, 220 out of a total 1, 71, 924 candidates took the test. There were 70,604 candidates in the first shift and 70,616 in the second shift. Overall, 82.14 percent candidates took the test on Thursday.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank expressed his satisfaction at the substantial number of candidates who took the exam despite the raging pandemic.

“Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create #AatmaNirbharBharat despite #Covid_19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students’ careers are not affected,” the minister tweeted.

There has been a huge debate over the Centre’s decision to hold the JEE (Main) exam from September 1 to 6 and medical entrance exam NEET on September 13. While many questioned the decision to conduct the exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre justified it asserting that a zero year was not in students’ interest. Over 25 lakh students will sit for both the tests.