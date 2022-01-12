This city has the highest weekly Covid positivity rate: Govt data

The Union health ministry on Wednesday released Covid's weekly positivity rate of the high-risk cities and revealed that in the past week Kolkata had the highest positivity rate, as high as 60.29%, higher than Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. The weekly positivity rate which is the 7-day average of positivity rate provides a peek into the spread of the virus.

According to the government data, in the week between January 5 and January 12, Mumbai's positivity rate was 26.95%, Bengaluru's 12.29%, Thane's 31.54%, Chennai's 23.32%, Pune's 23.4% and Kolkata's positivity rate was 60.29%. Delhi's positivity rate was around 23%.

Covid case positivity rate phenomenally high; Omicron not common cold: Centre

City Weekly positivity rate (%) Mumbai 26.95 Chennai 23.32 Bengaluru 12.29 Delhi 23.1 Pune 23.44 Kolkata 60.29 Thane 31.54

As far as India's Covid positivity rate is concerned, it was 1.1% on December 30 which increased to 11.05% on Wednesday. The positivity rate is phenomenally high, the Centre said on Wednesday, adding that Omicron should not be taken lightly and is not like common cough and cold, an idea which has found roots among people since Omicron has led to fewer hospitalisation.

The health ministry noted that as many as 300 districts in India are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 5%. Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern.

In the earlier occasions when India witnessed a similar overall surge of Covid infections, the trend moved from western states to the rest of the country. Had the ongoing surge followed the same trend, it would have taken time for the wave to spread, the ministry noted adding that it shows Omicron is fast replacing Delta in maximum cities.

On Wednesday, West Bengal recorded 22,155 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 18,17,585. Kolkata accounted for 7,060 cases, 495 more than what was reported on Tuesday.

