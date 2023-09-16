This 'Dhaakad' 90-year-old man pledges organ donation, earns health minister's applause

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday shared a video of a 90-year-old man who, along with 36 members of his family, has pledged organ donations. In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Mandaviya hailed the elderly man as “Dhaakad Dhaakare ji” (the brave Dhakre) and commended him “for being an inspiration”. He also seized the opportunity to highlight the recently inaugurated ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign by the central government. Bahadur Singh Dhakre, 90, pledged for organ donation.(X/@mansukhmandviya)

“Dhaakad Dhaakare ji, 90 year old Bahadur Singh Dhakre ji along with 36 members of his family has taken the oath to donate organs. I thank him for this, he is an inspiration for all of us,” Mandaviya wrote.

In the video, Dhakre expressed his heartfelt desire, saying, “I am 90 years old, and I wish to donate my organs. Additionally, my 36 family members have also made the same commitment. No one is compelling me; this decision is entirely voluntary, both on my part and that of my family members. If this act can benefit others, what could be a more joyful thing? This will also serve as a source of inspiration. My family strongly advocates organ donation.”

Mandaviya also led a pledge for ‘Organ Donation’ in Agra on Saturday asking people to donate blood when alive and organs after death. Addressing the gathering, he said there can be no greater service to mankind than donating organs to save another life.

Mandaviya also drew attention to the ‘Ayushman Bhav campaign,’ set to commence on Sunday, which coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Mandaviya highlights ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign

The Union minister highlighted ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.

The campaign, which will be implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2, embodies a “whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach”. According to the ministry of health, this campaign unites government sectors, civil society organisations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion.

Ayushman Bhav is a collaborative effort spearheaded by gram panchayats in coordination with the department of health, other government departments, and local elected bodies in the rural and urban areas. Its core objective is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind.

