‘This will destroy federalism’: P Chidambaram warns against police forces serving 'political masters'

Commenting on the roles played by police forces of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab in the Tajinder Bagga arrest and release episode, senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday warned that state police serving their ‘political masters’ will lead to the destruction of federalism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BJP's Tajinder Bagga faces another arrest warrant, from court in Punjab's Mohali

“This was bound to happen someday. Punjab, Delhi and Haryana police confrontation is an example of what lies in store in the future. Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former home and finance minister added that he gave a similar warning last month, when cops from Assam arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flying all the way to Gujarat to make the arrest.

Also Read | ‘They just want to book him…’: Tajinder Bagga's father on fresh arrest warrant against son

Concluding his Twitter thread, Chidambaram tweeted: “The ‘autonomy’ of each State police force must stop at the border of another State and the police of the first State must take the consent of the other State. Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bagga, who is a spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was arrested from his residence on Friday morning by a Punjab Police team for alleged inflammatory tweets against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. While the Punjab cops said they followed due procedure in making the arrest, their Delhi counterparts denied being informed in advance that a team is coming to arrest Bagga. The Delhi Police also registered an FIR against the Punjab Police team for ‘kidnapping’ the 36-year-old.

Also Read | How Punjab Police botched up on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest

Then, in a dramatic turn of events, the returning Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra by Haryana cops; Haryana borders both Delhi and Punjab. The Punjab cops were taken to a nearby police station where, hours later, a police party from the national capital arrived to take the BJP leader back to his home city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab Police reports to the state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, while the Haryana Police reports to the ruling BJP. The AAP is in power in Delhi as well; however, since Delhi is a Union territory, its police force reports to the Union home ministry, which, in this case, is under the BJP.

The states of Gujarat and Assam, too, have BJP governments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON