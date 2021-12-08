‘Those who sell public property…': Akhilesh rebuts PM Modi's ‘laal topi’ jibe

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘laal topi’ (red cap) attack on the SP shows that ‘those who sell public property are perturbed with the red colour.’

“This is a government that sells. So far it was a government of ‘jumlas,’ now it has become a ‘bechu’ government too. They are making such comments because they don’t want to discuss the real issues,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, according to news agency ANI.

Yadav further said that in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, red is the colour of change. “UP wants to see change. Promises made by the BJP are mere ‘jumla,’ they have been lying continuously. They have misled people. Did they fulfil their promises? Did the farmers’ income double? Did the youth get jobs?” he questioned.

— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose recent meeting with Yadav led to speculations that the AAP could join the SP-led alliance for next year’s assembly elections in the northern state, too, attacked the Prime Minister. “Please pay attention to the two photographs below,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP shared with his tweet the video of PM Modi’s ‘laal topi’ attack on the Samajwadi Party. On the bottom left of the video was a photo of the Prime Minister in a red cap, while on the bottom right was a photo of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, in a headgear of the same colour.

On Tuesday, addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur, the UP CM’s home turf, PM Modi said, “The ‘laal topis’ want to form government so that they can fill their own coffers, carry out illegal encroachments, give a free run to criminals, show leniency for terrorists and release them for jail. Therefore, people should remember that ‘laal topis’ are red alert for Uttar Pradesh.”

Responding to the jibe, Akhilesh, who addressed a joint rally in Meerut with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Jayant Chaudhary, said, “Red caps are red alerts for the BJP as well, as we will oust them from power in the upcoming assembly polls.”

Red caps are a trademark headgear for Samajwadi Party workers. Yadav himself is seen wearing these caps.