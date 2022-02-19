Thousands of devotees visit biggest tribal fair in Telangana, row after KCR gives it a miss

Hyderabad

Tens of thousands of Adivasis from different parts of the country thronged Medaram, a tiny hamlet in Tadvai block of Telangana’s Mulugu district, for the three-day biennial tribal fair – Samakka Saralamma jatara -- which began on Thursday evening.

Considered to be the biggest tribal festival of the country, Samakka Saralamma jatara is expected to witness a record turnout of around 15 million tribals from across the country, despite the Covid-19 restrictions. The festival will come to an end on Saturday.

Frenzied tribal men and women went into trance and shouted slogans in their Koya dialect, as tribal deity Sammakka was brought in procession from the neighbouring hillock Chilukalagutta amidst traditional drum beats and trumpet sounds.

Earlier, another tribal deity Saralamma was brought from the neighbouring Kannepalli village by the tribal priests led by head priest Kaka Saraiah. The deities were installed at their respective “gaddelu” (altars) in the midst of the village late in the night. Mulugu district superintendent of police Sangram Singh Patil fired in the air to welcome the arrival of the deities.

Despite intense campaign by the district medical and health officials and the police asking the people to follow Covid-19 restrictions, the crowds surged in huge numbers to the place to pay obeisance to Sammakka.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was scheduled to visit Medaram to take part in the tribal fair on Friday, cancelled his programme at the last moment for unknown reasons, kicking up a political row.

A large number of MLAs, ministers including panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod and officials waited at the specially laid helipad to receive the chief minister till 4 pm, when they received information about the cancellation of his programme.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay, who attended the tribal festival in the morning, lashed out at the chief minister for cancelling his visit. “KCR has insulted the tribal community and Telangana culture by skipping the festival. It shows his arrogance. We shall fight with the spirit of Samakka and Saralamma, till he is pulled down from the throne,” he said.

No TRS leader was available to comment on why the chief minister chose to skip the tribal fair at the eleventh hour.

Several other senior BJP leaders including Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy visited Medaram to worship the tribal deities.

The tribal fair is celebrated to worship two tribal women – Sammakka and her daughter Saralamma -- of the 13th century, in the form of deities, on “Magha Suddha Pournami” (the full-moon day of the month of Magha). It draws devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Even non-tribal devotees attend this fair in large numbers.

The tribals believe that Sammakka and Saralamma had laid down their lives fighting the mighty kings of the Kakatiya dynasty who had attacked their little tribal hamlet demanding royalty and sought to destroy their life and culture.

The tribal fair will come to an end on Saturday, with the return of the deities to their respective places.

