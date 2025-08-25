Dimapur, Thousands of people joined a peaceful protest rally here on Monday demanding justice for a 31-year-old woman, whose body was found near a pond at Pimla village under Chumoukedima district of Nagaland on April 7. Thousands rally in Nagaland demanding justice for murdered woman

The rally, held at Naga Shopping Arcade, was jointly organised by the Zeliangrong Youth Organisation Nagaland , Zeliangrong Students’ Union Nagaland , Zeliangrong Mipui Organisation , Western Naga Youth Front and supported by Dimapur-based civil society groups.

The victim, Kesutlungle Newme, wife of Chubatemsu Jamir of Mhaikam village under Peren district, was a daily wage earner and had gone to fetch vegetables when she was brutally murdered.

Speaking at the rally, ZYON president R. John Zeliang said the government had failed to deliver justice to the victim’s family, adding that "we are not going to remain silent."

He urged Nagas to remain united and speak the truth without fear.

"It is high time to join hands for a common cause and fight for our rights," Zeliang said.

Representatives from various organisations who addressed the gathering also demanded justice, stressing that the issue was not just of the Zeliangrong community, but of all Nagas.

Following the rally, an ultimatum was submitted to the Dimapur police commissioner demanding that the names of the culprits involved in the case be made public within 15 days.

They also sought submission of the pending Forensic Science Laboratory report within the same timeframe.

In a joint memorandum signed by ZYON, ZMON and ZSUN, the organisations expressed disappointment that despite repeated representations, no concrete action had been taken so far.

They alleged that the continued withholding of the culprit's name and the FSL report amounted to a "serious lapse in the investigation and contrary to the principles of justice."

Officials said at 7:52 pm on April 7, Chumoukedima police station received a telephonic report about a suspected murder at Pimla.

Police personnel and forensic experts rushed to the spot and shifted the victim’s body to the District Hospital Dimapur for post-mortem examination after proper identification.

An FIR was lodged the next morning by Teusing Newme, VDB secretary of Mhaikam village, following which Women PS Case No. 006/25 was registered under Section 103/118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , police said.

A Special Investigation Team led by an officer in the rank of Additional DCP was also constituted.

According to police, the body of Kesutlungle was discovered near a pond around 7 pm.

Police said they arrested a person on April 10, who they claimed committed the crime "in a fit of rage while under the influence of alcohol."

